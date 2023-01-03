Cook County Judge Debra Seaton wants us to know the new laws for Illinois in 2023

Cook County Judge Debra A. Seaton Photo by Judge Debra A. Seaton

Source: ABC7 Chicago Digital Team, Bills Going into Effect In 2023 | Illinois Senate Democrats | 102nd General Assembly

Debra A. Seaton,Cook County Circuit Court Judge wants us to know the new laws for 2023. There are many that she submitted for our review at the close of this year. Here they are. It is important because remember, ignorance of the law is no excuse.

On January 1, 2023 approximately one hundred and eighty (180) new laws take effect in Illinois. Laws covering a vast array of subjects from anti-discrimination against traditional black hairstyles, reduced senior citizen vehicle registration fees no Illinois toll fees for victims of carjacking, time off for miscarriages, medical examiners’ streamlined reporting of unidentified persons to the FBI, devices used to unlock vehicles and duplicate signals from key fobs becoming burglary tools, and other areas go into effect. These are in addition to the ‘no cash bail’ provisions of the Safe-T (Pretrial Fairness) Act and the Worker’s Rights Amendment. Some of them are listed below:

•Crown Act (SB 3616) (Workplace) – The Illinois Human Rights Act now includes anti-discrimination against traits associated with race including hair texture and protective hairstyles like braids, locks, and twists in the workplace.

•Electronic Orders of Protection (SB 3667)- Online filing for protective orders. Populations above 250,000 must offer the option of a remote hearing.

•No Fees for Carjacking Victims (HB3772) – Those whose cars are stolen are not liable for violations, fines, or penalties.

•Identification of Missing Persons by Medical Examiner (SB 3932)- Medical examiner must notify the FBI of non-identifiable person within 72 hours.

•Time Off for Miscarriage (SB 3120) – Ten days of unpaid leave is allowed for women who have a miscarriage, still birth, or other diagnosis which impacts pregnancy.

•Safer Food Prep (HB209) - Latex gloves are no longer allowed for use in handling and preparing food. Emergency responders (e.g., paramedics) are prohibited as well. This is designed to help those with latex allergies

•Helping Women Afford Treatment (HB 5254) - Health insurance plans must cover medically necessary hormone therapy treatments for women who have undergone a hysterectomy and induced menopause.

•Necessary Breast Reduction Treatment (HB 4271) - State-regulated private insurance must cover medically necessary breast reduction surgery.

•Made In Illinois (SB 3609) – Reduce vehicle registration fees for cars and small trucks manufactured in Illinois.

•Senior Vehicle Registration (HB 5304) - Reduces vehicle registration fee for seniors from $24 to $10.

•Honoring Illinois Service Members (SB 3459) - The Illinois State flag is presented to next of kin of Illinois service members who die during state or federal active duty when honored.

•Possession of Burglary Tool Expansion (HB 00601) – Devices to unlock or start a vehicle without a key and duplicating a signal from a key fob of a vehicle are included in the meaning of burglary tools.

•Career & Technical Education (HB 03296) - School boards must establish career and technical education pathway programs for grades 6 through 12.

•Opioid Prescription Tracker (HB 03596) - Creates an electronic record for opioid prescriptions under the Illinois Controlled Substances Act. Tracks doctors who overprescribe.

•Bus Driver’s License – No Suspension Based on Failure to Pay Child Support Within 3 Years (HB 04230) – A bus driver's license cannot be suspended within a three-year period as a result of failing to pay child support.

•Expungement Application Even with Positive Cannabis Test (HB 04392) -Allows a person to apply for felony expungement or sealing despite a positive cannabis test within 30 days of the filing of the petition.

• Criminal Solicitation of a Sex Act (HB 04593) Deletes affirmative defense that if someone accused of solicitation of a sexual act reasonably believed the person was of the age of 18 years or over or was not a person with a severe or profound intellectual disability at the time of the act giving rise to the charge.

•Expansion of Veterans Cash Services (HB 04682)- Services for Veterans’ Cash grants are expanded for emergencies.

•Health Care Agency AS Power of Attorney (HB 05047) - Powers of attorney delegated to an agent in a health care setting may be presented in electronic form. Health care providers must accept the digital document.

•School Fee Waiver for Homeless Students (HB 05265) - School districts are required to waive all school fees for students experiencing homelessness.

•Establishment of Hotline for Harm Directed at Schools (SB 03936) - State agencies must establish a hotline for receiving information from the public regarding potential self-harm and criminal acts directed at students and school employees.