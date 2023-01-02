Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property Taxes

School District 227 Photo by Rich Township High School

In partnership with the Illinois State Board of Education, Rich Township High School District 227 Board of Education has applied for and is expected to receive the Property Tax Relief Grant (PTRG) for the 2022 tax year. This grant provides school districts an opportunity to lower the property tax burden on local taxpayers with nearly all the tax relief paid for by the State of Illinois.

After the December 21, 2022 Board meeting, the Rich Township Board of Education will adopt the abatement resolutions from the PTRG, which will reduce the 2022 tax levy in excess of $5.2 million. With this action, property taxes will have been reduced by more than $15.4 million over the past five years. “We are so excited that the State of Illinois and the Illinois State Board of Education have provided this opportunity to school districts, and that we have been able to take advantage of it for our taxpayers,” said Rich Township School Board President Andrea Bonds.

For the 2021 tax year, total taxes increased by 8.8% compared to the 2020 tax year. This increase was broken down by 3.9% due to the 2020 bond issuance, 1.4% due to the allowable Consumer Price Index (CPI) growth, and 3.5% due to and paid by new taxable property in the district.

Dr. Sheila Johnson, Rich Township High School’s Assistant Superintendent of Business & Operations stated, “The Property Tax Relief Grant is designed to ease the burden on taxpayers. We anticipate the action taken by the Board of Education tonight will keep the tax bills level next year.”