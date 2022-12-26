Carolyn Palmer Sworn In As Matteson, IL Trustee

Carolyn Griffin-Palmer was recently appointed Matteson Village Trustee. Photo by Carolyn Palmer

As of this past week, Carolyn Palmer is the newly appointed Trustee of Matteson. The South Suburban News had the opportunity to speak with her regarding her feelings toward her new position.

Palmer expressed how much of an honor it is to be able to serve Matteson. She was appointed by Matteson President Shiela Chalmers-Currin. Palmer also thanked Rich Township Supervisor, Calvin Jordan.

Carolyn Palmer worked in education for 50 years including as principal to Chicago public schools and South Suburban schools. Though having since retired and no longer on the school board, she still has a love for working with people. Carolyn hopes to be an asset to those she works with in her new position. She will now be working with businesses, senior citizens, and education priorities in Matteson.

She emphasized how the key to Matteson being in its best state possible will rely on working together with those involved in those departments.

Palmer has also been a long time political and social engager. She continues to support local leaders who promote good education outcomes, support building a community that can provide opportunities while at the same time promoting hard work and self reliance. She has been instrumental in bringing attention to many civic organizations and their purposes in the past.

Palmer is married with 2 daughters and 4 grandchildren. She emphasized that whatever President Chalmers-Currin assigns, she is happy to do it and will put her all into it. She closed stating “I’m just going to learn a lot and see where it takes me.”