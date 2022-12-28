Emporium Beverage Depot Calls Dolton Home

Emporium Beverage Depot is Dolton’s premiere beverage retail establishment. Owner Tiffany Kamara pictured with husband, Patrick Kamara, is e Photo by South Suburban News / mytaylormedia

In just over 2 1/2 years the Emporium Beverage Depot located at 130 East Sibley Blvd. in Dolton Illinois has become a success in the community. Through its great customer service, very well kept property and desire to love back on its community through giving back, it has become a staple in the community. It is one of only a hand full of Black woman owned liquor sales establishments in the state of Illinois. To be clear, that number is very small. Out of the 1450 liquor establishments in the state, less than 1% are Black owned, and less than that are Black woman owned. So its owner, Tiffany Kamari, has had her work cut out for her from the beginning. But maybe it is the woman’s touch that has caused the establishment to do so well in Dolton.

She has had ties to the community for decades and decided to come to Dolton after searching for a location for the Liquor Emporium 2 1/2 years ago.

“It was the right place and the right time for me to launch this venture, “she said.

She recalls looking all over the south Suburbs and Chicago for a location and realized early on that it was not going to be easy. She did not expect any aspect of the planning, implementation, and execution of creating a business dominated by men to be easy to establish, but she persevered. She knew the odds and through the support of her family and community it is working out.

The Emporium Beverage Depot has been making sure it serves it clients well. The establishment has very wide aisle for ease of shopping and safety, as well as state of the art storage for the products they sell.

Tiffany believes it is very important that the customer has the best experience they can when they come to her store.

“The people here have been wonderful to us, and they demonstrate it by how they respect us and each other when they come in, she explained.

It is definitely a two-way street. The customers have had the opportunity to experience Turkey Give-aways and Christmas Give-aways sponsored by the Emporium Beverage Depot as a way for Tiffany to use her success to give back to the community.

She shared that the response from the customers is, “Nobody else does this for this community but you guys.”

Tiffany believes that businesses should give back and she takes that a step forward by encouraging other business in the area to do the same.

Being a small business, it is common for her to have to charge premium prices for her products due to purchasing limitations due to the volume of business the store can produce. However, her customers pay premium prices at times because they are aware that they are getting a good product from good people, in a well-kept facility.

She is not surprised by the success that can come in Dolton. She believes in the future of the community and its people.

She never had any doubt about the success of her business. She knew that in the right town, with the right support of the residents,she could bring something fresh and new to the table.

“It is really refreshing to be in a town with so much potential for growth as a Black woman business owner, “she says.

“One of the most exciting things about business is creating opportunities for others, by creating jobs.”

Mrs. Kamara is the only Black woman owned alcoholic beverage sales operator in Dolton. Her business is in the town that recently elected its first Black woman mayor, Tiffany Henyard. Henyard is also the first Black woman Township Supervisor of Thornton Township. Surely, Dolton is a history making town.

“Mayor Henyard has done much to foster good relations with the public through her many projects and programs to uplift the village of Dolton. She is a motivator for many of us in business, and I look forward to working with her and the administration to continue to promote Dolton by building business opportunities and creating jobs for its residents, “Tiffany Kamara said.

“We also share the same first name, “she said jokingly.

As she looks to the future, Tiffany Kamara says that more job creation through development and expansion of her business is something she feels passionately about doing in Dolton.

“Its the right time, and I’m in the right town, “she said.

The South Suburban News congratulates Tiffany Kamara for her courage to engage in a non-traditional business for Blacks over-all and Black women especially, and we wish her luck in all of her future endeavors.

Facebook: Dolton Emporium Beverage

Instagram:emporium_beverage