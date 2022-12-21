Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State Champs

These young ladies from Collin Powell Middle School are very proud of their victorious season. Photo by Matteson School District 159

Colin Powell Middle School’s 7th and 8th grade girls basketball teams are ranked among the best in the State of Illinois. Coached by 7th grade math teacher, Bridget Dancy and Assistant Coach, 8th grade social studies teacher, Phellicha Calhoun, the teams have had historic seasons for the school district.

After becoming Regional and Sectional Champions, on Dec. 8th, the 7th grade Lady Eagles, made their historic appearance in the 7-4A State Championship. The team, along with their families, District employees, and community members, traveled to Brooks Middle School in Bolingbrook, to compete in the championship game, and left Bolingbrook with the title of 7-4A State Champions. Their teamwork and fearless determination led them to a victory over Chatham Glenwood by a score of 48-31. The champions ended their season with a 21-1 record.

Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Tiffany Brunson, attended the game. Cheering them on to victory, she said, “These scholars are our present and future. We must support them in and out of school and I am so proud of their historic season.”

The 8th grade Lady Eagles also won the Regional and Sectional Championships. However, they fell short of winning the 8-4A State Championship this past Saturday, losing against Morton Junior High in the first round of the State playoffs. They ended their season with a 19-4 record.

“Our girls are serious ball players, but they are just as serious about their education” said Coach Dancy. “I am so proud of both teams and their accomplishments on and off the court. Their dedication, teamwork, and sportsmanship are outstanding,” she said.

Assistant Coach Calhoun added “I was given the opportunity to be a part of something great by working with Coach Dancy and the team. Everyone’s commitment was apparent from the beginning. I’m proud of them.”

In addition to the coaches, the team received assistance from team parent, Rodney Spruill and Coach Dancy’s husband, Johnny Dancy.

Congratulations Lady Eagles! Well done!