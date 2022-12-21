Chicago Heights, IL

Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation Ceremony

South Suburban News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vqkv9_0jpCy3Kz00
District 206 Supt. Lenell Navarre takes a photo with one of his persistent students.Photo byBloom Township Dist. 206

THEY DID NOT GIVE UP

Bloom Township High School District 206 proudly celebrates three graduates from their Thirteenth Year Program. All three graduates are fifth-year students from the class of 2022. One student is from Bloom High School and the other two students are from Bloom Trail High School. The thirteenth-year program is designed for students who need more time to finish all graduation requirements. Students can return as 5th or 6th-year students. We extended the program to provide services to 6th-year students because some students get a taste of life without a diploma and run into barriers. We wanted to provide an open door for these students to come back and achieve their goals. Sometimes it takes students a bit longer to come to this reality. Some students come back on their own, but there have been students that we have seen on the streets and encouraged to come back to school. This program has been a lifeline for many students who have faced significant life changes. Throughout the life of this program, we have had students who were homeless, working the midnight shift to make ends meet, temporarily hospitalized due to gunshot wounds, and many other such challenges. We applaud these students’ willingness to persevere and reach the goal of obtaining a diploma. Through this program, we make students aware of post-secondary opportunities now available through receiving a diploma. 

The district took care to provide a graduation ceremony to commemorate the students. Due to the pandemic and the mental, social, emotional, academic, and financial impact on families, programs like this are needed more than ever. Moreover, the Illinois State Board of Education has included the graduation rate for 5th and 6th-year students in its accountability system.  

