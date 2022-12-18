Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin Photo by Village of Matteson

Rich Township Supervisor Calvin Jordan Photo by Rich Township

Matteson Suburb Adopted by Christmas in the wards

(Matteson, IL) The Village of Matteson President Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Rich Township Supervisor Calvin Jordan will be joined by U.S. Congresswoman Robin Kelly, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will be joined by over 700 incredibly happy children in a Successful holiday giveaway and programming that has made its way to the south suburbs.

“Christmas in the Wards” is an uplifting community program that serves over 40 Chicago wards and neighboring Chicago Southland and Proviso Township communities with record-breaking holiday giveaways. This year, the Village of Matteson has been selected as a breakout suburban location endorsed by this program.

The arrival of “Christmas in the Wards” is vital as inflation worldwide has burdened some with holiday expenses. Mayor Sheila Chalmers- Currin is excited that the very “Great City of Matteson” has added dynamic programming to help provide relief for children in great need.

“It is miraculous when the heart of children and others are at the forefront. It is quite refreshing and needed. To join forces with “Christmas in the Wards” is a tremendous honor, and we are so grateful to be added to their team. Southland residents have survived a pandemic, made it through experiencing COVID- 19, and remained tremendously optimistic despite economic hardship. We are just as thankful for the unwavering support from donors and local officials like Rich Township Supervisor Calvin Jordan.” says Mayor Chalmers-Currin.

Supervisor Jordan adds, “It is moving when people share the same mission as you during the holiday season, and the reward on our children’s faces is priceless. We hope to continue blessing families in need and students that need resources to have competing value to obtain academic achievement. We cannot wait to see what the future holds,”

Popular Chicago Businessman Larry Huggins created the Christmas in the Wards program. Prominent sponsors for this year's donations are Amazon, Target, and Com-Ed. The giveaway will serve as gifts for pre-selected students in need throughout the South Suburbs. The giveaway program will begin promptly at 10:00 AM at the Matteson Community Center.