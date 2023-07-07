'Youth Ride Free' Program in Rapid City, SD, Extends to Summer Months, Providing Transportation Solutions for Local Youth

The Rapid Transit System in Rapid City, SD, has extended its 'Youth Ride Free' program to the summer months.

The program aims to provide transportation options for young people and alleviate the drop in youth ridership during the summer.

It offers free rides for various purposes such as going to jobs, pools, parks, movies, shopping, summer meal programs, and friends' houses.

The program is particularly beneficial for families facing high fuel and food costs and limited transportation options.

During the 2022-23 school year, over 40,000 youth riders utilized the program, representing an 18% increase compared to the previous year.