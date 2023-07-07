Rapid City, SD

South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA) Launches $200 Million Housing Infrastructure Financing Program (HIFP)

South Dakota Updates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1untp8_0nIf3J0o00

The South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA) created the Housing Infrastructure Funding Program (HIFP) in 2022. The program provides $200 million in state funds through grants and loans for building housing infrastructure.

Rapid City and Sioux Falls will receive $30 million each, while the remaining 70 percent will be divided among other areas in South Dakota.

The application process is expected to begin in early July, with awards given on a first come, first served basis. Eligible applicants include for-profit entities, non-profit entities, tribal governments, housing authorities, local economic development corporations, and political subdivisions of the state.

The SDHDA - HIFP aims to support rental and homeownership projects, as well as the installation or improvement of public infrastructure for housing. Certain restrictions apply, such as excluding the applicant's debt and the acquisition or construction of non-public infrastructure property.

Funding limitations also apply, with a maximum of 1/3 of total project costs and $10,000 for multi-family housing projects and $25,000 for single-family housing projects.

Applicants must provide various information, including a market study demonstrating local housing need, and comply with contractor bonding standards.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

