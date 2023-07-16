Patrick Stephenson Triumphs at Goose Creek City Amateur Golf Tournament

Patrick Stephenson, a graduate of East Carolina University, emerged as the champion of the inaugural Goose Creek City Amateur golf tournament. Stephenson clinched the title with a four-under-par 140 over the two-day, 36-hole tournament, finishing three shots ahead of Jacob Traylor. Other top finishers included Armand Loscalzo, Brandon Bradosky, Martin Summer, and Jamen Sanders. The tournament was held under sunny skies at Crowfield Golf Club in Goose Creek, attracting 100 golfers from the state and region.

Stephenson, who considered turning professional after his college career, is currently working in the insurance industry. The practice round on Friday was his first time playing Crowfield, however, he expressed his appreciation for the strategic nature of the Goose Creek course.

Throughout the tournament, Stephenson maintained a consistent lead. He shot a 67 on Saturday, giving him a three-stroke lead heading into Sunday’s final round, a lead he maintained during the tournament's last 18 holes. He stated that he was well aware of his standing throughout the day.

Stephenson, who is also the reigning champion of the Columbia City Tournament, expressed his enjoyment of playing competitively. He stated that he is inclined to participate in any event that is within driving distance over the weekend.

At the end of the tournament, Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib presented the championship trophy to Stephenson, expressing pride and gratitude for his participation. Mayor Habib also commended the Crowfield staff for organizing a successful event which will promote the city’s golf course in the future.