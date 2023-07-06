Spartanburg, SC

Wofford College Alumni Fletcher Magee and Nathan Hoover Set to Shine in NBA 2K24 Summer League

South Carolina Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ouNJ1_0nIKQJvn00

Wofford College alumni Nathan Hoover and Fletcher Magee will be participating in the NBA 2K24 Summer League. Hoover will be playing for the Memphis Grizzlies, while Magee will be with the Houston Rockets.

The Grizzlies' first game will be against the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 5 in Salt Lake City, while the Rockets' first game will be against the Portland Trail Blazers on July 7 in Las Vegas.

Both Magee and Hoover played important roles in Wofford's successful 2018-19 basketball season, where they had a record of 30-5 and won the Southern Conference Tournament.

Hoover, who graduated from Wofford in 2020, played in 137 games with 103 starts and scored 1,619 career points.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Keeping up with sports updates around South Carolina

66 followers

More from South Carolina Sports

Conway, SC

Former Coastal Carolina University Football Player Leads U.S. Men's Flag Football National Team to Gold at IFAF Americas Championship

Bruce Mapp, a former football player at Coastal Carolina University, helped lead the U.S. Men's Flag Football National Team to a gold medal at the IFAF Americas Continental Flag Football Championship. The tournament took place at UNC Charlotte's campus from July 5-7, and the U.S. National Team emerged undefeated after facing teams from North and South America.

Read full story
Eugene, OR

Chanticleer Athletes Shine at 2023 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships

Alexis Glasco, a junior hurdler for the Chanticleers, finished 11th in the women's 100-meter hurdles at the 2023 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. She missed out on the finals by a small margin.

Read full story
Conway, SC

Coastal Carolina's Alexis Glasco Shines at the 2023 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships

Alexis Glasco, a rising junior hurdler from Coastal Carolina, competed in the women's 100-meter hurdles at the 2023 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. She finished with a time of 12.91 (-0.1) in the first round, placing 10th overall and qualifying for the semifinals.

Read full story
South Carolina State

South Carolina's Women's Golf Team Celebrates Six WGCA All-American Scholars

All six eligible players from South Carolina's women's golf team have been named Women's Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars. The players recognized are Katherine Muzi, Mathilde Claisse, Justine Fournand, Hannah Darling, Louise Rydqvist, and Mia Sandtorv Lussand.

Read full story
Columbia, SC

Kevin Maguire Promoted to Full-Time Assistant Softball Coach for South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina softball head coach Beverly Smith has promoted volunteer assistant coach Kevin Maguire to a full-time assistant coach position. This comes after a new NCAA rule was implemented, allowing softball teams to have three full-time assistant coaches.

Read full story
Columbia, SC

South Carolina Gamecocks Lead with 25 Scholar All-Americans in College Swimming & Diving

The College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) announced that 25 South Carolina student-athletes were honored as Scholar All-Americans. The Gamecocks had 17 women and eight men earn the recognition, with nine first-team selections.

Read full story
Columbia, SC

South Carolina Men's Golf Team Bolsters Roster with Two Promising Transfers

South Carolina men's golf team has added two transfers, Frankie Harris and Laurens Schulze-Doering, to their roster. Harris, who previously played at Auburn, is a highly-ranked junior golfer and qualified for the U.S. Amateur for two consecutive summers.

Read full story
North Charleston, SC

Charleston Southern Women's Golf Trio Achieve WGCA All-American Scholar Status

Charleston Southern Women's Golf had three players, Madison Freeman, Elsie Verhoeven, and Laerke Jensen, named to the 2022-23 WGCA All-American Scholar Team. These players met various criteria, including maintaining a cumulative GPA of at least 3.50, being amateurs, and being in good standing at CSU. They also had to play in at least 50 percent of the team's regular-scheduled competitive rounds and be nominated by head coach Jordan Jeffers.Visit here for more details.

Read full story
Conway, SC

Coastal Carolina Women's Soccer Team Bolstered by Impressive New Signees for 2023 Season

Coastal Carolina women's soccer head coach, Jo Chubb, has announced the addition of 14 new signees for the 2023 season. The group includes six transfers and eight freshmen. Chubb expressed excitement about the incoming class, highlighting the mix of youth and experience. The team made great strides in the spring, and there is a buzz and excitement surrounding the program.

Read full story
Anderson, SC

Anderson University Women's Soccer Program Announces Exciting Incoming Class for 2023 Season

The Anderson University women's soccer program has announced the addition of eleven new student-athletes for the upcoming 2023 season. The head coach, Sarah Jacobs, expressed excitement about the incoming class, which includes both freshmen and graduate transfers. Jacobs believes that the new players will contribute to the team's goals of building a strong culture, excelling academically, and winning championships.

Read full story
Columbia, SC

South Carolina Softball Bolsters Roster with Three Impressive Transfers for 2024 Season

South Carolina softball head coach Beverly Smith has announced that three transfers will be joining the Gamecocks for the 2024 season. The trio includes Denver Bryant, Kiana "Kiki" Estrada, and Brionna "Bre" Warren.

Read full story
North Charleston, SC

VolleyBucs Announce 2023 Schedule: A Promising Season Ahead under Coach Carry Brown

The Charleston Southern volleyball team has announced their schedule for the 2023 season. The team, led by first-year Head Coach Carry Brown, will begin the season in Charlotte, NC, where they will face the UNC Charlotte 49ers in two matches.

Read full story
Conway, SC

Coastal Carolina Volleyball Reveals Challenging 2023 Schedule with Road Dominance

Coastal Carolina volleyball head coach Jozsef Forman has announced the team's fall schedule for 2023. The schedule includes three weekend tournaments and 16 matches in the Sun Belt Conference.

Read full story
Columbia, SC

Curtis Frye: A Legacy of Success and Impact in Track and Field Coaching

After 27 years as a track and field coach at South Carolina, Curtis Frye has decided it's time for someone else to take over. Reflecting on his career, Frye expressed his enjoyment of the diversity in the sport and the opportunity to coach a wide range of athletes.

Read full story
Conway, SC

Coastal Carolina's Alexis Glasco to Compete in Women's 100-Meter Hurdles at 2023 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships

Coastal Carolina rising junior hurdler Alexis Glasco will be competing in the women's 100-meter hurdles at the 2023 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. The first round will take place on July 7, with the semifinals and finals scheduled for July 8.

Read full story
Conway, SC

Coastal Carolina University Welcomes Nicole Page to Women's Golf Coaching Staff

Coastal Carolina University's head women's golf coach, Katie Quinney, has announced the addition of Nicole Page to the coaching staff for the 2023-24 season. Page previously served as the graduate assistant coach at Jacksonville State University and played golf at Augusta University. She had a successful collegiate career, helping lead her team to the NCAA East Lansing Regional and achieving top-five finishes in tournaments.

Read full story
Columbia, SC

Former Gamecock Player Khadijah Sessions Joins University of South Carolina Women's Basketball Coaching Staff

The University of South Carolina women's basketball team has hired Khadijah Sessions, a former Gamecock player, as an assistant coach. This move was made possible by new NCAA legislation that allows for an increase in coaching staff.

Read full story
2 comments
Clemson, SC

Former Clemson All-American Alice Hewson to Compete in 2023 Women's US Open at Pebble Beach

Former Clemson All-American Alice Hewson will be participating in the 2023 United States Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links. She will tee off at 4:18 p.m. alongside Kana Mikashima of Japan and Emilia Migliaccio of the United States.

Read full story
Columbia, SC

University of South Carolina's Track and Field Team Prepares for USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon

The 2023 USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships will be held in Eugene, Oregon. The University of South Carolina's track and field team will have five representatives competing in the Senior Outdoor Championship and two athletes participating in the U20 Outdoor Championships.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy