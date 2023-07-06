Wofford College Alumni Fletcher Magee and Nathan Hoover Set to Shine in NBA 2K24 Summer League

Wofford College alumni Nathan Hoover and Fletcher Magee will be participating in the NBA 2K24 Summer League. Hoover will be playing for the Memphis Grizzlies, while Magee will be with the Houston Rockets.

The Grizzlies' first game will be against the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 5 in Salt Lake City, while the Rockets' first game will be against the Portland Trail Blazers on July 7 in Las Vegas.

Both Magee and Hoover played important roles in Wofford's successful 2018-19 basketball season, where they had a record of 30-5 and won the Southern Conference Tournament.

Hoover, who graduated from Wofford in 2020, played in 137 games with 103 starts and scored 1,619 career points.