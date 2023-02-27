New York Battle Rap league Puts On Epic Performances Thanks To Remy Ma & Chrome 23. (Update Ms. Hustle)

HITMAN HOLLA vs EAZY THE BLOCK CAPTAIN - VOD TRAILER Photo by Chrome 23

Who would've thought that Eazy The Block Captain would get the confirmations from the Legends? Battle Rap Pioneer Murda Mook was at Chrome 23 to stamp the event. Although what was supposed to be the main event was not, The real vibration came from Ms. Hustle and Shooney. Now we'renot tryna say Hitman threw the fight because we can't. Eazy came prepared! but the real Mischief came from the Fems. Shooney was looking directly at Smack as she locked eyes with The Queen Remy ( metaphorically of course ). She made it known she was taking this event seriously digging into the owner's mental by throwing shots at the crowd's favorite. Memorabilia some may say, as the host knows gun bars all too well. Hustle on the other hand did what she does best, GET BUSY! (Clips are all that's posted at this time)

These were clear wins because, at the night's event, C3 walked away with 25K. Kausion who was her opponent gave it up to her comp by saying she deserved the win. Sportsmanship was at its finest. The ladies got recognized for a bag and it wasn't a Berkin. Let me reiterate, C3 caught a body and got paid for the hit.

C3 wins 25K Photo by Chrome 23

Other notables were A Ward vs, Vixen the assassin. No matter who won that one it was something to see. At least Vixxen anyway!. But don't get it twisted this male-on-female match wasn't lopsided. Both emcees came with their A-Game.

Honorable mentions were Fat Joe, Mysonne Jaz The Rapper, , etc...

Remy Ma has shown up and shown out. Chrome 23 is about to bring them out. Yo! Cassidy where are you @???