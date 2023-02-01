Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.

Photo by BY EMMA KENNEDY | STAFF WRITER

Over the past few years, tenants have been overdosing due to a lack of responsibility. To fill vacant apartments its been known that Lillian Cooper managers have been letting drug addicts move in without proper screening. Over the summer a candlelight visual was set alongside the property for a resident who had lived on the 3rd fl. Just a few months before another woman was found deceased in her bathroom on the 4th. Of both incidents, family and friends had said neither one of the victims had ever indulged in fentanyl.

Mysterious as it may sound, the illegal substance had to come from somewhere. At any given time or day you can see addicts coming in and out of the property as if it was a shelter. Residents report feces in the hallways almost every night and the smell of the synthetic drug Tunechi lingers throughout the building all night. Residents also report that the laundry room which is supposed to be locked at 8:00 pm has been left open purposely by maintenance for these activities to go on. As if this property hasn't had almost 8 stories published in a year.

Just last night Michael Loyd who is a resident reported another neighbor calling UPD with a false claim of him having a key to the apartment. "Noel Lasher was the same neighbor who lived next door to me during my flooding incidents. I don't know how she moved above me now and my ceiling started flooding. Something is fishy because now she's calling UPD and telling them I have a key to her apartment from 4 years ago when she lives I n a new one now. I don't care what you say this property is setting us up for failure. The Local rec room to which Mr. Loyd said he donated all his Exercise equipment is never open to the public. Mr. Loyd says he's worried because children live in the property where drug needles are found on the floor constantly. " I hope no government agency is allowing this as some kind of operation to catch bad guys, and using disabled tenants as bait" says Mr. Loyd.

Has anyone looked into these resident's complaints, Or does anyone even care?

Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments

276 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13502