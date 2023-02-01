YSL Founder "Mondo" Says Same D.A. (Fani Willis) Charging the Label with Rico Was His Defense Attorney 2 Years Prior.

Today a bombshell was dropped. YSL founder says he was represented by the same D.A. that is now prosecuting his comrades for Rico charges. Fani Willis was the attorney who represented the founder of YSL back in 2019. YSL Mondo says he was shocked to see the way she was acting towards his friends in this case. Although Mondo was never mentioned in the indictment he says he hopes that his friends receive justice. During The ongoing investigation, YSL Mondo just so happen to be incarcerated for unrelated charges. To be as transparent as possible Mondo went on Ugly Money Niche's Podcast in Atlanta to state the facts. About 18 minutes into the interview YSL founder began to explain how he met the district Attorney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fmvV_0kXszUlZ00
Donald Trump investigations: Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis ups anticipationPhoto byWashington Times

Mondo also goes on to talk about Gunna's situation saying he knows for a fact that he snitched. In the interview, he even shows the host personal messages from his friends solidifying Gunna's guilt. Some are skeptical as to why wasn't Mondo indicted as well if the investigation was more than 10 years on going while he was only locked up for 2 of them. Ironic as it sounds many defense attorneys have the goal of playing the opposition one day. Still inquiring minds want to know if this was already premeditated. Did Fani Willis know that Mondo was an affiliate of YSL when she initially represented him, and could this have been her intent all along? Who knows but one thing is for sure, this case is getting more interesting as it unravels.

