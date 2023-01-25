Top 10 Music Videos Uncensored "Live" First Episode At 4pm EST.

Look out yawl, because a new video channel is entering the game. With Podcast making an imprint Top 10 Music Videos Uncensored wants to do the same. Today at 4 Pm New York time Music Videos will be Live streamed from Major Artists and Upcomers alike. Music Videos by Papoose, Young Siege (R.I.P), William Young, B.C. Ben J, and More will be dropped on the new Music Video outlet. Uncensored videos will be streamed on YouTube Platform and Restream as well with invited guest.

Top 10 Music Videos Uncensored Live @ 4pm Photo by TOP 10 MUSIC VIDEOS UNCENSORED LOGO

TOP 10 MUSIC VIDEOS LIVE (Episode #1) 4PM Scheduled Jan 24, 2023, 4:00 PM

The first episode will air today Live @ 4 pm. Unsure if there will be a guest on today's show one thing is for sure, Music Videos will be played. Artist is also allowed to send music videos in without a fee. Still, that does not mean it will air on that specific day. The purpose is to give opportunities to be heard without industry red tape and payola practices. With many Podcasts on the rise, this should be a good way for interviewers to scout new talent and also obtain exclusive content.

So, if you are Record Executive or just a fan too Music you might just want to tune in to something new. Who knows you might just discover the next rising star or if not, at least you get to critique the music on the rise and maybe even give feedback as well. So be sure to tune in at 4 pm and get a whiff of what's next to come from Top 10 Music Videos Uncensored.

Submissions

Att: Top 10 Submissions

@ Rcordexec@gmail.com

Guest Link On Restream