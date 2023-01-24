New York Rapper China Mac Says, "I was So Close" At Monterey Park Mass Shooting in LA.

I Escaped A Mass Shooting In Monterey Park Photo by MACTALK

China Mac is known to many for being a New York Emcee, but just as the game changes he did as well. As a frequent guest on Vlad tv, he's been instrumental in the Hip Hop culture. On topics ranging from Kanye West to the now recent YSL ordeal, you can see Mac chime in with his opinion. Recently on his now-established platform called MacTalk, he details the night in which a mass shooting took place during the Chinese New Year festivities. Mac made mentioned that he had just been eating at the restaurant that was broadcasted on the News on the night of the question. Because China mac is of Chinese descent, he went to LA to partake in the celebration. Just minutes after he left the immediate vicinity, the terrible turn of events took place. China Mac explained how he would have been complicit, or a casualty had he been in the area at the time the shooting took place.

MACTALK YOUTUBE I Escaped A Mass Shooting In Monterey Park

On January 22, 2023, 10 people were shot dead and at least 16 people were injured at Monterey Park just minutes before the Chinese New Year was celebrated. In a recent update, MSN said it is alleged that the incident may have been over an ex-wife.

Monterey Park suspect may have been targeting ex-wife in shooting that left 10 dead

Thankful to have been in another area at the time, China Mac counts his many blessings and advises others to do the same. you never know when it could be yourself in that sort of predicament he exclaims.

At this time, we send our prayers and support to all the friends and families who may have been affected by this unforeseen tragic event.