Varick st. Is known for its Bars and excitement during the summertime, but it's also famous for dining pleasures. Recently H.K. restaurant & lounge opened its doors to the public during the Utica boiler maker. The boilermaker is an annual event where people come from all over the world to compete in a race. Daniel Romanchuk, 23, of Champagne, Illinois road away with winning the wheelchair competition in July. Not only is the boilermaker a big part of the city festivities but also the famous beer company that manufactures Utica Club. Pedestrians can take a free tour of the factory and receive a cold refreshing drink afterward.

Fortunately for patrons, there is a dining pleasure offered by the conglomerate of establishments and H.K restaurant & Lounge Happens to be one. Many restaurants cater to the Caribbean flavor and traditional Island tastes but not like this one. H.K. caters to its customers by providing a chef that cooks anything you please even if it's not on the menu. The only catch is personal orders have to be made in advance. Every Tuesday night you can transform into a mega star by partaking in Karaoke with the community. Brunch is served every Sunday from 12 am to 5 pm with unlimited mimosas. Provided with a bar and specialty drinks you can enjoy a nice glass of Jumbo punch. Don't ask what the drinks are made with because the workers will not tell you the secret formula. So, if you happen to be in the area make sure you stop by.

