Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.

On Jan 19th a resident of Lillian Cooper apartments was taken into custody after he was apprehended with a shotgun. Mr. Julius Brown who is currently in Oneida County Sheriff's department is a felon and is not legally allowed to carry any sort of firearm. On Aug. 22nd of 2022, Mr. Brown made headlines for the stabbing of 2 residents at Lillian Cooper Apartments. During the altercation, Brown happen to have cut two of his neighbors at the time. Neighbors say the building is becoming too violent. This is the 4th incident this year that involves the residential building located in the downtown area.

On Jan 15th, 2023, a resident reported the unsafe living conditions at Lillian Cooper. mentions were made of tenants' rent stolen, mold in apartments, and flooding. Even break-ins are happening in the building the tenant says.

Tenant provides picture of Apartment broking into Photo by Tenant

Tenant Refrigerator infested with bugs. Photo by Tenant

Why aren't surveillance cameras in this building after all these incidents? Does the property owner have the funds to keep up with the safety and Maintenace of the residents? one thing is for sure if this sort of activity continues it will be a recipe for a more tragic situation. In early January tenants were forced to stand out side in the cold for hours during a fire started by a resident. With so much going on one can only hope that someone is investigating this issue and holding those accountable.

