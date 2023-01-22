Math Hoffa "My Expert Opinion" #1 Hip Hop Podcast In New York Co-Hosted by Sean Bigga, Mecca, & YKTV Located in Harlem.

Math Hoffa Talks JAY-Z & Nas Battle, His Journey, The Business in Battle Rap, & More | Drink Champs Photo by REVOLT

Math Hoffa who's well known for entering the Hip Hop forum as a Battle rapper has excelled beyond imagination. What started as a way for industry insiders to get the scoop, has now become the new extension of the Hip Hop culture. Tax Stone who was one of the pioneers of the Podcast game can rest assured his legacy lives on.

My Expert Opinion Podcast Hosted by Math Hoffa, Bigga, Mecca, Gat Murdah, Grafh, and YKTV has outdone itself. The artist is standing in line to get a seat at the barber chair, But not for a haircut. Hip Hop Icons such as Fat Joe even graced the stage by contributing unheard industry tales that blew fans away. Before Math Hoffa's well-put-together production, Vlad TV had a choke hold on the narrative about the lifestyle of Hip Hop artists. At one point Joe Budden was in the running but it seems now all people wait for is the 10-15 min clips that Hoffa makes you anticipate.

MY EXPERT OPINION EP # 153: TROY AVE Photo by Math Hoffa

One recent mind-blowing story was by J-Hood telling the public that he was swindled out of 60K by former associates of the L.O.X. Even though it wasn't proven to be true as of yet, the story still made headlines. It's these kinds of accounts that fans tune in for. Watching Math's witty style of journalism is almost intimidating to some. In an Interview with G-Unit's Tony Yayo, you can see the back-and-forth heated discussion turn into an enhanced debate for spectators. Gaining almost 50k viewers a month it's a fact that Math Hoffa is the new #1 Podcast in Hip Hop and that's not up for debate.

MATH HOFFA RESPONDS TO STYLES P LIVE & LOX & J HOOD CONTROVERSY Photo by Math Hoffa

Other shows like Drink Champs have still solidified their spot, but don't think Math isn't coming for that one too. Currently, you can see the new interview which features Lil Cease, and boy is it one to watch. Although The JR Mafia headman doesn't give up too much, many fans can't wait to see what he will divulge. Although the Show is filmed in Harlem New York, I can't wait to see if this production moves to an actual set that emulates its origin. Who knows maybe Network Television is next. Safety first!

Check out My Expert Opinion Podcast Now on YouTube.

Subscribe MY EXPERT OPINION (Full Episodes)