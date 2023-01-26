Gene Deal & Lil Cease Discuss 2Pac & Biggie Accounts on Math Hoffa and Art of Dialogue.

Gene Deal: Biggie was About to Leave Bad Boy, Showed Me $62M Contract with Another Label (Part 24) Photo by Art of Dialogue

"Biggie Smalls is the ILLEST" And if you ask most Brooklyn natives, they will say he was. Did BIG know that though? You'll often hear about Notorious B.I.G. befriending Tupac Shakur as a mentor in stories about the 2 legends. It was mentioned by Shakur that he was the reason that Biggie manufactured his lyrical content to cater to women, right? So, what else could 2Pac and Big speak about? Maybe Publishing!

When listening to the stories one could only wonder what it will mean to own publishing if it obtains riches. Mr. Gene Deal gave us a little bit of an understanding of what that could mean.

Gene Deal: Biggie was About to Leave Bad Boy, Showed Me $62M Contract with Another Label (Part 24)

Still speculatory why Tupac would even be considered the one that would possibly tell Biggie about publishing. My only answer is that Pac was Christopher's only true industry friend. Maybe Mr. Shakur wasn't as familiar with the streets of Brooklyn as Wallace (Biggie) but Shakur understood the street culture. It may be possible to think 2Pac felt betrayed just by knowing Biggie was affiliated with people who were close to the assailants. So, did Pac think Biggie owed his allegiance to their comradery?

Lil Cease On Biggie Warning 2Pac About The People He Was Hanging Out With Before Quad Studios Attack

On the same night that Pac was shot, Lil Cease mentioned in an interview with Math Hoffa that it was their first studio session recording as JR Mafia

"YOU THINK BIG WAS THINKING BOUT ROBBING HIS BEST FRIEND???" CEASE TALKS TUPAC SHOOTING + GRIMREAPER

Was this the beginning of Biggie acknowledging the power of publishing? It was also said that Puffy was there with a few other people in the Gean deal interview on Art of Dialogue that may not have been too happy with Pac's actions.

Gene Deal Explains How Puffy Knew 2Pac Was Going To Get Dealt With At Quad Studios By Jimmy Henchman

Why is Puffy always being blamed for Biggie's death by on-lookers? Was Pac a threat as a friend? Picture of Mr. Wallace & Mr. Shakur proves they had a relationship, but does anyone Truly knows what their conversations were about? Could Biggie have spoken to 2Pac about his upcoming session at Quads studio unbeknownst to anyone else? That is not a proven account giving, but anything is possible. At the time Little Cease and JR Mafia were just adolescents, and maybe that was the reason the H.N.I.C. was strategic about divulging his plans.

Biography Photo by Biography

Nevertheless, we do know one thing for sure, the music industry taught us that strategy is involved. Whether Faith being a casualty or 2Pac as an asset, Could the Serenity be what keeps us balanced?

More Industry observations to come!

Discretion TV Tupac knew Biggie sold Diddy his publishing for $200,000

