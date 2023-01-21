New York Resident at Lillian Cooper Apts Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.

Codes department Advise Lillian Cooper to keep apartment is safe. Photo by Utica Codes Department

Michael Loyd who's been a tenant at Lillian Cooper for 4 years says the building is trying to set him up. Moving to Utica NY to further his education at MVCC for criminal Justice Mr. Loyd said it's been a total nightmare. Since he moved into the Hud housing program he's been flooded numerous times. Michael who has a gunshot wound in his head said all he hears is noise all night. He complains that the neighbor above him deliberately bangs on her floor to keep him up. He also added that the same lady abuses her dog and ingests controlled substances. When complaining to management they say they will take care of it but never does says Mr. Loyd. "I don't know what to do no more. I reached out to the senator's office, Attorney General, and even civil rights attorneys but I haven't had any luck".

Mr. Loyd provided documents concerning his health and his living situation stating that his apartment was condemned by codes, but Hud still pays them. He also mentioned that his apartment was inspected by Mr. Joshua Angotti of Utica codes enforcement where lead paint was found amongst many other issues. He says he didn't even know he had been living in a condemned apartment for 2 years until he went down to codes about a 3rd flood, he had over the summer.

actual codes violated dated 10/30/2020 Photo by Tenant

Mr. Loyd who's had 3 floods since living at Lillian cooper says they never even changed his carpet. Last week video was released of his apartment under flood which covered the whole basement of the building. "So much of my belongings were damaged. I can't even get insurance no more because it happen so many times. I don't have anywhere to go and I'm disabled so I have to put up with it. Last week I had to go to the emergency room for headaches and take medication because of all the chaos. At this point, I don't know what to do". Mr. Loyd says the new management is trying his best to help but he's just getting to know the building. Numerous tenants complained that rent has been stolen from them and forced to apply for ERAP which is a government-funded program related to Covid relief. "I feel like that's a scam. They stole our money and then made us look like we were negligent". Last week Lillian Cooper made headlines for similar related issues. When ask what Mr. Loyd would like to do he said SUE!

Video Of Tenant Apartment Under Water from second flood

Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.

At the present Loyd says Utica legal aid has all the documentation.

Legal Services of Central New York Inc

120 Bleecker St Fl 2

Utica, NY, 13501-2202