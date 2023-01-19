"Bars Behind" Album Dedicated to Atlanta Rapper Young Thug & YSL.

As a long-time fan of the Young Stoner Life imprint (YSL) Rapper B.C. Says he was amazed to hear allegations of a gang. He said he had been listening to the record labels lyrics for years and not once did he take them for a gang. As an actual affiliate of his group, he said there is no way that the artist could even be considered a gang especially because they do music.

In a personal Q&A with the artist, When asked if was YSL a gang he told me "You can not be both". As he explained either you're Black or White it's no in-between. You are a Rapper or a Gang Banger but you can't be both. "Sure you can affiliate yourself, but that's the same as being around a cousin and a brother. No matter what, your brother is not your cousin".

I asked B.C. why, as a Brooklyn rapper would he dedicate an album to an Atlanta artist. "Because that's the problem, they always want to put people against each other, especially when we share the same stories. Look at Designer he never even been to Atlanta and bigged them up in Panda"!

Moreover, he explained the 20 yrs he served growing up and said Jail did not rehabilitate him and that it should be mandatory to go to college, and if you violated then you would be punished, but people all deserved a chance to be educated instead of taught how to do the better crime. When asked about G*****, he said not to even put his name in this article and left.

Bars Behind Features "Heaven" W/ Ben J (Formerly of Newboyz) And 4 additional tracks.

Bars Behind Album (YSL Tribute) Now on Spotify!

