Luis "Blue Boy" Rosado Biography to Be Written by Same Author Who Co-Written The A-Team.

William young meets with Blue Boy to discuss book Photo by Staff

Author & Rapper William Young from Brooklyn East New York is in negotiations to write Blue Boy's Biography. After meeting Black Ink Mega Star (Puma) at summer Jam he landed his first big break. Nov 18, 2016, Puma released his book Titled "Please Underrstand My atmosphere" which represents the acronym for his name. Also Co-Writing the book for Brooklyn's Notorious A-Team Mr. DeJesus has been pushing forward ever since.

Puma Book Available On Amazon Photo by Amazon

William Young is the alias that DeJesus uses when he's wrecking microphones. Before the passing of DJ Kay Slay from Hot 97's imprint and Sirius radio, William Young was hosted on nearly every mixtape since his release from prison in 2011. DeJesus who was arrested for trading shots with NYPD served 12 yrs. out of a 15 yrs. sentence. Luckily for him, he was able to meet with the world-famous DJ by being introduced through his manager and photographer (Antonio). Landing a front page on Straight Stuntin Magazine was a big come-up from the Unsigned Hype article written just a few issues before. Young would spar with the likes of J.R.Writer, Papoose, Loaded Lux, Saigon, and many more...

Straight Stuntin 40th Anniversary Edition Photo by William young

William DeJesus has his mind focused on elevating from Music to books and eventually films as a scriptwriter. Luis Rosado invited Mr. DeJesus to discuss the possibilities of writing his biography. Unfortunately, before the follow-up meeting Blue Boy was arrested on alleged shooting charges. Still confident that he will pen the infamous legacy of Mr. Rosado aka the man responsible for Larry Davis demise. Mr. Rosado (Blue Boy) is Currently On Rikers Island

William Young Feat Papoose "Aint Dying Alone" Music Video William Young Feat. Papoose