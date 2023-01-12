Los Angeles Ex- Cop Reggie Wright Jr Says Tory Lanez Hired Rapper 2Pac Attorney in Hope of Appeal with Harry -O Co-Sign

Reggie Wright: Breaking News: Why Tory Lanez Hired 2pac And Suge Knight's One Time Attorney Photo by Bomb 1st

it's been announced that Tory lanez has retained 2 Pac's former attorney in hopes of appeal. David Kenner most known for the representation of Tupac Shakur in which he had Shakur's release solidified based on appeal has now entered the arena. On December 23rd of 2022, Tory was found guilty of shooting Female Rapper Megan Thee stallion after leaving a private gathering with Kylie Jenner in LA. Up into the trial, spectators were lost in the shadow of the media.

In hopes to find out the truth of the incident, even after the verdict on lookers and fans were still confused. It seemed as if beyond a reason of doubt was detached from this particular search for justice. Although no gunpowder was in Mr. Lanez's possession and Kelsey (Megan's friend) happen to have said powdery substance, it was still not enough for the jury to doubt Tory was the culprit.

Tory's father made a statement in front of the press blaming this discrepancy on the Roc Nations imprint overseen by Jay-Z. Mr. Lanez had just completed his record contracted and became a free agent. Similar to David Chapelle, Tory did not take the deal that he felt would hinder his creative control in the future. So this seemed to be the reason that Mr. Lanez was not given a fair shake.

Tory Discuss 18 Million dollar independent deal on Breakfast Club Photo by @shobeezy

Tory Lanez Signed The Biggest Indie Deal of 2020

Mr. Kenner who also represented Snoop Dog on his murder trial back in the mid '90s was the reason The Dogg is a free man today. On Bomb 1st which is a youtube channel similar to the likes of Math Hoffa, Art Of Dialogue, etc. Former death row executive and security Reggie Wright) told in an interview that Mr. Kenner would be representing Mr. Lanez on behalf of Mr. Harry O who was once the co-founder of the Death Row powerhouse. Boss City Records would be the revamped music label that Harry O has recently branded. It seems like Mr. Lanez might get a fair chance to save his career after all.

Why Tory Lanez Hired 2pac And Suge Knight's One Time Attorney

What do you guys think, Will Tory see freedom soon? Leave comments below.