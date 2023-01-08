Reggie Wright Jr "You Got the Right One" Gully TV Responds About Mark Curry & Keith Murray Claim Suge Assaulted Puffy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46CvkP_0k7g1TUk00
Gully TV Responds to Reggie Wright "You Got the Right One"Photo byYoutube

Gully TV Challenges Reggie Wright "You got the right one"

UPDATE: "YOU GOT THE RIGHT ONE". Gully TV Respond to Reggie Wright Jr about the night in question. Reggie recently Went on Bomb 1st to say Mark Curry's claims were false. Gully TV immediately Sprung into action stating that Reggie had not been there that night. The Real Gully TV executive also made mentioned that Mr. Wright was law enforcement and that people shouldn't listen to the opposition. Very adamant about his position Mr. Gully invited him to prove the allegations to be false. Video Link Above.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OoGeQ_0k7g1TUk00
Keith Murray Explaining how Puffy got Smacked by SugePhoto byXaviera Bryant

Is this true that Sean "Puffy" Combs got abused by Marion "Suge" Knight? On September 23, 1995, during a birthday party for Atlanta produce Jermaine Dupree, it was reported that Mr. Knights Bodyguard was killed over an altercation with Bad Boys Entourage. At the time of the incident, Rapper Keith Murry reported in a recent interview with Art of Dialogue that he was there the night of the Killing.

For some time, it was told that Puffy and Suge kept everything professional even after the death of Mr. Knights's friend. Keith Murry went on to say in the interview that Puff was Dog smacked by Mr. Marion that night. Everyone was thrown back by these statements. In the manner in which Mr. Murry had described the incident a lot of people wanted to get to the bottom of this myth.

After the news spread, Youtuber Gully TV was able to get in contact with another member of the Puff Daddy's camp. Mark Curry who was once signed to the Bad Boy imprint happen to be at the party and said not only was Keith Murray telling the truth, but Suge had also placed puffy in a Four Nelson to avoid being shot himself. Mr. Curry added that puffy was so scared that night he did not know what to do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fg1k8_0k7g1TUk00
Mark Curry Interview W/ Gully TVPhoto byGully TV

With a lot of reliable sources coming through it's hard to say these 2 individuals are making this up. The question is why is it just coming out now? As we brace for Mr. Combs's response video can be obtained from Mr. Murray and Mr. Curry above.

# mark curry# keith murray# puff daddy# gully tv# reggie wright

Published by

Journalist are the people with the power to shape Legislation. Support the truth and be proud of the outcome!!! #PenPoppers #UkhanEntertainment

Utica, NY
374 followers

