Reggie Wright Jr "You Got the Right One" Gully TV Responds About Mark Curry & Keith Murray Claim Suge Assaulted Puffy

Gully TV Responds to Reggie Wright "You Got the Right One" Photo by Youtube

Gully TV Challenges Reggie Wright "You got the right one"

Parody Of Gully TV Video Link Parody Video

UPDATE: "YOU GOT THE RIGHT ONE". Gully TV Respond to Reggie Wright Jr about the night in question. Reggie recently Went on Bomb 1st to say Mark Curry's claims were false. Gully TV immediately Sprung into action stating that Reggie had not been there that night. The Real Gully TV executive also made mentioned that Mr. Wright was law enforcement and that people shouldn't listen to the opposition. Very adamant about his position Mr. Gully invited him to prove the allegations to be false. Video Link Above.

Keith Murray Explaining how Puffy got Smacked by Suge Photo by Xaviera Bryant

Is this true that Sean "Puffy" Combs got abused by Marion "Suge" Knight? On September 23, 1995, during a birthday party for Atlanta produce Jermaine Dupree, it was reported that Mr. Knights Bodyguard was killed over an altercation with Bad Boys Entourage. At the time of the incident, Rapper Keith Murry reported in a recent interview with Art of Dialogue that he was there the night of the Killing.

Keith Murray Explain Night Suge Smack Puffy

For some time, it was told that Puffy and Suge kept everything professional even after the death of Mr. Knights's friend. Keith Murry went on to say in the interview that Puff was Dog smacked by Mr. Marion that night. Everyone was thrown back by these statements. In the manner in which Mr. Murry had described the incident a lot of people wanted to get to the bottom of this myth.

After the news spread, Youtuber Gully TV was able to get in contact with another member of the Puff Daddy's camp. Mark Curry who was once signed to the Bad Boy imprint happen to be at the party and said not only was Keith Murray telling the truth, but Suge had also placed puffy in a Four Nelson to avoid being shot himself. Mr. Curry added that puffy was so scared that night he did not know what to do.

Mark Curry Confirms Keith Murray Claim

Mark Curry Interview W/ Gully TV Photo by Gully TV

With a lot of reliable sources coming through it's hard to say these 2 individuals are making this up. The question is why is it just coming out now? As we brace for Mr. Combs's response video can be obtained from Mr. Murray and Mr. Curry above.