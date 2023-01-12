Could Mike Tyson Juvenile Friend Luis "Blue Boy" Rosado Be an Example Like Stanley "Tookie" Williams?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yzUuf_0k6yya9q00
Blue Boy: On Hot Boxin with Mike Tyson & Angie MartinezPhoto byHotboxin' with Mike Tyson

Blue Boy Talks Life Behind Bars

It is alleged that Luis Rosado aka Blue Boy had been in an incident with another male while working at a weed dispensary. A source said that Mr. Rosado was implemented in a crime in which another male was shot.

Mr. Rosado who is most notable for his killing of Larry Davis was released from prison last year. Davis who happens to be responsible for shooting multiple police officers in 1986 was killed by Luis Rosado following an incident in prison in 2008. Upon release, Blue Boy went on numerous outlets sharing his story and explaining to the community that prison life is nothing to glorify.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s8uNP_0k6yya9q00
Larry Davis After Being Acquitted of Shooting Police officer 1986Photo byBlogspot
Larry Davis Killed In Prison

Many entertainers were in support of Mr. Rosado's release and played major roles in rehabilitating him. Mike Tyson who is a juvenile friend of Blue Boy invited him on his famous show (Hot Boxin) Upon release. Rapper Bobby Shmurda even told in interviews that he had given Blue Boy money to aid him in his new life entering society. Immediately upon release, it was speculated that Luis could become a target for his past with Mr. Davis and other incidents that happen in prison.

When you have so much power and influence it is very hard not to be under the watchful eye of the law. Fortunately for Blue Boy, he decided to walk on the straight and narrow up until this alleged incident. People like Stanley Tookie Williams never got the opportunity to get such a chance because of his execution by Arnold Schwarzenegger 38th governor of California at that time. Tookie was sentenced to death by lethal injection in 2005 even after rehabilitating himself and excepting Christ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U9ufC_0k6yya9q00
Stanley Tookie Williams Before ExecutionPhoto byNatalie Martin

Tookie to be executed

In Mr. Rosado's case, it seems as if he's being placed in the same predicament to face a life sentence after serving one (39 years). Same as Mr. Williams even after turning his life around he'd still not been forgiven for past mistakes. At this time more news is developing. I do ask that you remain Unbiased as everyone deserves the right to due process.

The hashtag #FREEBLUEBOY can be seen all over social media. Check out the Mike Tyson Interview for more information.

# blue boy# mike tyson# stanley tookie williams# arrest# shooting

