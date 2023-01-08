Are United States Insurance Companies Being Scammed By ... ?

The purpose of insurance is to protect people, property, possessions, etc. So why are so many false claims being made annually? What started in the trans-Atlantic as a way to insure that cargo was protected in the case of damaged goods, has turned into a Multi-Billion dollar scheme for consumers.

Full coverage and liability are the most common policies that a person can take out when buying a vehicle. This is to cover the driver in the event of an accident. Because you must purchase such coverage to operate a vehicle, an option is given as a way to provide the necessary means. In many cases, a No-Fault is claimed, which usually means that the accident was not caused by the driver or there is no one to blame due to lack of proof.

Dealing with insurance companies can be a hassle sometimes because of the lengthy investigation process but once everything is resolved payment is released to the policyholder in good faith. Most Americans who purchase coverage rarely need to claim because they are careful about their possessions, and for a certain percentage well...

Homeowners fall under the same umbrella. Matter of fact most insurance companies will bundle deals to ensure everything you own down to your pet. In many cases, false claims are made for monetary gain by holders to accomplish desired goals. From Arson to vandalism which falls under the no-fault aspect of coverage (The loophole). In some instances, Drug addicts would even play a huge part in a ploy by property owners to utilize the No-fault clause.

Just recently in Utica Ny a Tenant burned his apartment by smoking a cigarette in a building that occupied over 50 residents. This caused so many people to be without a place to stay. The only problem is the tenant was given a 500-dollar bonus and relocated as the investigation pended. Although the building was a smoke-free environment, that was not enough to press charges. In situations like this, it would be simple to allow addicts to destroy property and it would be of no fault to the owners. And with one phone call BOOM!!! everything is covered.

Fire started by resident in smoke free housing.

We've heard of so many cases where property owners hire people to set buildings on fire, Vandalize Vehicles, and even facilitate fake burglaries. Unfortunately, there is no way to fake your death but if it was I'm pretty sure the scoundrels would monopolize there as well. So the question is can this be prevented? The answer is probably not unless accountability is distributed equally.

