Houston, TX

Search for Mark Hoover, Robbery Suspect Near FM 1960

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13pZcJ_0jxA7sT300
Photo byHPD

Houston authorities are in search of a man who is blamed for robbing another individual who is reported to have just stepped out of a bank after removing funds on November 9, at the Wells Fargo on FM 1960 near Cutten Road, near the Willowbrook area.

Houston police officers stated the target had just drawn out cash for his business and strolled through the bank's parking lot with a money pouch. That's when the suspect, later identified by authorities as Mark Hoover, 22, exited a white four-door BMW and promptly approached the victim.

Police said the victim noticed Hoover and tried to run back toward the bank but the suspect grabbed him with both of his arms and was eventually able to snatch the money bag from him. Police said Hoover was able to run back to the BMW and got in the passenger seat before it left.

Hoover, identified by officials on behalf of a Crime Stoppers tip, has been charged with robbery with bodily injury.

According to court documents, the information is Cause: 1799762 Court: 178th DC DOW: 12/21/2022

If you have any knowledge of his location, contact 713-308-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers of Houston works closely with local law enforcement to highlight unsolved crimes in Harris County. Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

Our goal is that through the power of the Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line formula of bringing law enforcement, media and the public together, we can garner anonymous tips to get these dangerous fugitives in custody. Together, we will make Houston safer.

Houston, TX
