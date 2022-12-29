Man Arrested, Woman Still Wanted for the November Savage Beating of an Uber Driver

Photo by slashgear.com

The Houston police are asking people for assistance in finding an adult female accused of beating and carjacking an Uber driver in northwest Houston on November 13.

The driver, who preferred not to be named during an interview with KHOU 11 News back in November, is an immigrant from El Salvador. He told KHOU he'd been driving for Uber for over five years without any problems. He expressed that he adored his position, though this irrational attack practically cost him his life.

"I was not doing anything," he said. "I was just trying to do my job and they started to get aggressive."

24-year-old Destinee Suzette Guerrero is warranted and her whereabouts are unknown. Destinee is allegedly charged with aggravated robbery inducing serious bodily harm. Frank Lewis Blanco, 27, was apprehended earlier today. Blanco is facing the identical charge as Guerrero. Both individuals were pinpointed and identified via tips, according to the Houston Police Department.

According to investigators, an Uber driver arrived at a fill-up station on Tidwell Road and the Eastex Freeway to pick up Guerrero and Blanco around 8:30 a.m. As reported by the driver, the ride was requested from someone other than Guerrero and Blanco. It's alleged that the two repeatedly changed their drop-off location during the ride. After riding for approximately 30 minutes, the driver drove them to a gas station near North Loop at Ella Boulevard and demanded that they get out of his vehicle. At that moment, officers reported Guerrero and Blanco initiated the beating of the driver to the moment that he lost consciousness. According to detectives, the pair kept kicking and striking the driver for several minutes as he lay unconscious on the ground—the duo left with the victim's car and wallet.

"You're going to find all kinds of people. The sweetest people and the worst," the driver said. "And you can't expect anything from the worst. The sweet is sweet, sometimes I even get a good tip from the people, but here instead of getting a tip, I got my face like a monster.The guy especially, the guy started kicking my face like it was a football for him, I couldn't do anything. I was trying to defend myself. I just couldn't do it. Right now, I am anxious, I am afraid. I don't feel confident in myself. I lost my faith. "

Police discovered his vehicle a week after the encounter at Montie Beach Park, however, the sufferer stated he is not prepared to get back in the driver's seat.