Rapper JayDaYoungan, 24, Murdered in Hometown in Louisiana A Month After Newborn’s Death

Bogalusa, LA rapper JayDaYoungan AARON GROSSMAN

Javorius Scott, best known by Rapper JayDaYoungan, was murdered in a shooting in his birthplace of Bogalusa, Louisiana, according to the local police. The Louisiana rap artist parted at the young age of 24.

WDSU New Orleans reported that Bogalusa Police Department stated officers answered a shooting late Wednesday afternoon and encountered two individuals who were injured. Officers identified one of the victims as Javorius Scott, who subsequently passed as a result of his injuries. The second target was Kenyatta Scott Sr., an immediate relative of the artist. Kenyatta was transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to Bogalusa officers. Officials are said to be following up on tips and conducting interrogations to locate the suspect.

According to WDSU, relatives of Javorius Scott said he was standing outside of his house in the 600 block of Superior Avenue when somebody started shooting.

"There will be no stone left unturned until we find out who took him. This is only what I hear. Someone came from behind the house with a ski mask on and gunned him down. In broad daylight. On a busy road. People have gotten so comfortable to where they think they can shoot someone down and not be caught."

Scott was popular on social media for his song '23 Island.' It accumulated over 17 million streams on Spotify. In his grandfather's eyes, Scott was just a youngster believing in his music.

JayDaYoungan, according to the Department of Justice records, had been dealing with legal problems over the years. Scott was previously sentenced to jail in June for possession of a handgun while under indictment or felony. Scott was under indictment for felony offenses in Texas. He was granted time served after spending seven months in jail for the Louisiana case.

Detectives have linked the artist with criminalities implicating numerous gang rivalries in areas around Louisiana, CBS affiliate WWL-TV reported. Police believe the incident was retaliatory, the station stated.

As Scott's fans grieved, his girlfriend, CaRena V., published a homage to JayDaYoungan on social media.

"thank God my last words to you were I love you, I hope you know how much tho…. Im so hurt bae, how could you leave me like that 💔first mazi now you ion know how I can keep going… im sooooo hurt… my best friend, my headache, my husband, my everything, my baby, you didn't deserve this" she wrote.

JayDaYoungan's passing comes a month after the passing of their newborn baby.

"We pray for the victims and their families," she said. "And pray for peace within our city."-Bogalusa Mayor Wendy O'Quin-Perrette