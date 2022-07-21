Louisiana Parents Charged With Murder After 2 Year Old is Found in Trash Can

The parents of a missing two-year-old boy have been apprehended on suspciion of murder after the toddler was found deceased in a garbage can hours after he was initially reported missing .

The body of two-year-old Ezekiel Harry was found crammed into a black duffel bag roughly six hours after he was said to go missing on July 12. Video footage shows Ezekiel's mother, 28-year-old Maya Jones, and her significant other, 37-year-old Jermaine Robinson, exiting the location of their Louisiana residence with the exact black duffel bag in possession that the child was discovered.

Jones and Robinson are presently in police custody and charged with multiple felonies including first-degree murder and obstruction of justice, according to the Houma Police Department said. If they are found guilty, they are both facing the death penalty.

According to The Sun, the Houma Police Department stated in their report that Harry was feared to be missing after a call near midday on July 12 tipping off his possible abduction.

According to The Sun, when officers reached Jones, she allegedly said that she was waking down Bayou Terrebonne with her child when someone in a grey vehicle drove by. She then grabbed her toddler and fled the location. After an investigation into her assertions, Houma police reported they gathered knowledge that Jones's statement was false. Once Ezekiel was declared missing, an expansive search party was sent to locate the missing child.

The Terrebonne Parish District Attorney, Joseph Waitz Jr., told WFLA, "We are aware of abusive patterns in the past involving this young child." WFLA reported the team was said to be of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana State Police, the Houma City Marshal’s Office, the US Coast Guard, and the Dulagre Fire Department, and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.