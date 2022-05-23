Houston 2k22 Summer Freaknik Party In Houston June 18

event flyer Eventbrite

If you are looking for something to do to start your summer off, Houston has all the parties lined up. Janaya Warner, the host of what is being called one of the most epic parties expected to happen in the Houston area, is inviting you to Houstons 2k22 Summer Freaknik Party in Houston on June 18, 2022. There will be a $200 cash prize twerk contest for the best dancer in the city and a $200 cash prize for the best outfit contest!

Tickets are on sale for $12. The theme of the event is the 90s. So you are expected to whip up your most dramatic hairdo. Pop on your freakiest nails and dress to impress.

Security will be enforced at the event.

Ladies grab your daisy dukes, ya bottom grippers, ya red lipstick, bamboo earrings and ALL THE GOLD YOU CAN FIND! -Hakeem K Monday

Join Houston 2k22 Summer Freaknik Party on social media for more information and tickets.

Freaknik is a yearly spring break celebration in Atlanta, Georgia. It is predominantly attended by scholars from historically black colleges and universities. Initiated in 1983 as a slight picnic in a general park near the Atlanta University Center, it was originally funded by the DC Metro Club.

After a 20-year lull, the last authorized Freaknik being in 1999, Atlanta-based advertising company After 9 Partners and Carlos Neal contracted Luther Campbell, Juvenile, Trina, and others to organize and boost the return of an updated Freaknik in June of 2019.

