Houston New Black Owned Entrepreneur Spreading The Success.

Houston has a new hotspot in town and it's currently the talk of the city. Jasmine Pittman owns and operates Braids Hair at 2720 southwest freeway in Houston, Texas. This is a one-stop-shop featuring all of your beauty needs and desires. From braiders, MUA's, nail techs, and more; the level of black excellence can not be matched.

The shop features a professional nail tech, Claweddoll who specializes in beautiful nail designs.

Vicktorya is a health and beauty consultant specializing in teeth whitening, teeth jewels, sole soaks and so much more.

Asija is the founder and CEO of Holistic Freedom Skin Care specializing in natural skincare, body contouring, and beauty. She also offers non-invasisve lipo packages.

Braids Hair is among the millions of entrepreneurs who survived the pandemic and recession last year to lead an overflow in business innovation. This wave was especially enunciated in Black communities. Some 4.4 million new companies were established across the country in 2020, up 24 percent from 2019, as reported to Census Bureau. The National Bureau of Economic Research examined business enrollments in eight states, including Texas, and discovered that in 2020 primarily Black residents had a leap in signups from the prior year.

"The pattern was repeated in Houston, where predominantly Black neighborhoods led the region in the creation of new businesses, according to researchers at Rice University, who analyzed business registrations by zip code. New business registrations more than tripled in 2020 in the 77016 zip code in the East Little York / Homestead area and nearly tripled in the South Park zip code 77033. This compares to a 51 percent increase in the region. The neighborhoods are 63 percent and 65 percent Black, respectively." - reported by the Houston Chronicle

Houston has the potential to skyrocket in today's market and many residents are stepping up and giving major corporation names a run for their money. As more and more residents line up to support our new upcoming businesses and neighbors, we can't wait to see what our great city has in store.

