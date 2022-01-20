Rosalie Questions if She Should Leave Her Boyfriend Who is Angered That She Desires Marriage After 8 Years?

Man in Black Long-sleeved Shirt and Woman in Black Dress Jasmine Carter

"My boyfriend and I have been together a little over 8 years and we have been talking about marriage for the past year. It was never a rush for either of us, however, recently I have felt like we needed to make the step. I casually brought the topic up during dinner last week and my boyfriend became defensive. He is rarely hot-headed and never really raises his voice, but this night in particular was so much different. He began screaming about me not being happy or satisfied with anything he does and accused me of trying to change him. Me being the type to avoid altercations at all cost, I quickly changed the subject and called it a night. He nor I have talked about the incident and I am kind of nervous to bring it up. Neither of us has ever said we didn't want marriage or was against it, and I don't get where his anger stemmed from so I admit my feelings are hurt. Am I not good enough to be a wife? How should I handle this situation or is it even worth handling? We have had a good 8 years and I don't want to ruin it because I'm overreacting or making a bigger deal out of something minor." -Rosalie

Hey Rosalie! Let me start by saying you are good enough to be a wife and you do not have to lower your standards for him or anyone else. I believe that men sometimes entertain conversations and thoughts just to get through them and if this is the case, then I would say your boyfriend reacted the way he did simply because he never took the thought seriously. He is most likely content in the state that your relationship resides, and the realization f your desires came as a surprise. I would not pacify my feelings because by doing so you are denying yourself the life and happiness you desire. Bring the conversation back up and do not sugarcoat it because you can only be taken as seriously as you present yourself. If marriage is your desire then go after it. If it's not what he desires then you must ask yourself if that is a sacrifice you are willing to make for your future and this relationship or if it's time for you to just part ways. Sometimes people are meant to be in our lives for a season and we emotionally keep them around past the expiration date. That's something you must figure out as an individual. I truly hope you can work this out because you both deserve the happiness you seek. -SSS