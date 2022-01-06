Houston Fifthward Rapper D Bando Died Today After Months In Hospital

DBando DBando instagram

HOUSTON Rapper D Bando, born Darale Obando, passed away today after months in the hospital trying to recover from an attack last year. He, unfortunately, departed after a struggle with Covid, according to The Sun, as loads of commendations were expended to the rapper.

The Fifthward superstar was signed to multiple labels such as 1st Class Music Group\CBS Entertainment, D-bando Productions, and CANT BE STOPPED, INC.

Bando attended Barbara Jordan High School and studied at Texas Southern University.

Loved ones and fans of the loved Houston rapper are in disbelief as the news surfaces offered condolences on Facebook.

“Typing in disbelief!! Please pray for my family and I strength. You protected me from everything!! Love you so much this hurt so bad! Darale Obando I love you I’m going to miss you.my brother my mentor.. this pain is so much.. but god give us strength.” -Luis Brandon

“Just lost another of my hood brother😪😪Darale Obando 🙏🙏🙏🙏 know you up there with Ant and Big C Rest Easy Famo's” - DB Bush

“Y’all need to really tell yah ppl how much u love them while they’re here!!! We dropping so fast it ain’t even cool ….We’re no longer growing old and that’s scary 😔🙏🏽 #RIP Darale Obando”

Just before the new year, his team posted a celebratory message online,

“This team rocked all the way through the year. We did our biggest quarter of the year. Ended the year on 6 figures! There were many ups and downs starts restarts! Many dark nights and days. But this team has stuck with us through it all💪🏿 not to mention I got to close the last deal of the year with my brother by my side Darale Obando. We got more work to do!! Oh yea wholesalers, agents, if you got deals send them our way! I’m can close in 48 hours with cash if we have clear title 🎊🎊🔥🎥🍿 Thank God for many of lessons and the things he has taught me and my family,team, business partners,and the whole Brandon investments team!!.. and the many of blessings. Every breathe everyday is another opportunity god has given”. -Team

D-Bando was contracted with several labels, which included CBS Entertainment, as well as his imprint, D-Bando Productions. He has operated with fellow Houston rapper Big Pokey on that rapper’s Sensei album. Obando’s own “See You With Nothing” video has collected over 350,000 sights on YouTube.