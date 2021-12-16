The Mother Who was Anointed Most Beautiful Mom now Enjoying Double Dates with Daughter

A California mother anointed “the hottest mom in the world” is currently going on double dates with her daughter. Age-defying Joleen Diaz, 44, made went viral last year after Instagram fanatics realized she maintained a remarkable similarity in youth to her daughter, Meilani Parks, 21.
Nowadays, the lookalike mother-daughter pair who are often misinterpreted for siblings are on dating apps and regularly unite with each other on their idealistic excursions in order to support each other’s future spouses according to Jam Press.
“When we are both seeing people, we will often go bowling, to the movies, hikes, to the beach,” Diaz told Jam Press. “Meilani asks for my advice on dating all the time. I love that she trusts in the advice I give. I feel like she’s well-balanced in dating and I’m glad my experiences can help her out.”
Nevertheless, the desirable singleton hasn’t had the most satisfactory fate when it comes to discovering Mr. Right.
According to the New York Times, Diaz’s endeavors have also been hindered by the actuality she has been kicked off dating app Hinge because individuals don’t accept she’s honestly in her 40s.
“It’s funny, I think people think I’m a fake account and report me. I could link my Instagram to my profile, which would likely help prove that it’s really me, but I don’t do it because I think my social media doesn’t present the simple, down-to-earth person I am, I’d like to be able to connect with someone and then explain my social media to them once they know me a bit more, Age isn’t a deal-breaker for me . . . but I don’t want to date a toyboy I would never even remotely consider dating someone who is young enough to be friends with my daughter” Diaz — who is a high school teacher — explained.
While Diaz is frequently called upon by more youthful fellas on dating apps, she’s content to leave the younger gentlemen to her daughter, JamPress reported during a recent interview.
Adult guys who are looking for love and are inquisitive in Diaz ought to fulfill her stringent standards.
“I gravitate towards ambitious, motivated men, someone who is confident, has a positive outlook and can communicate well,” she said.
The New York Times stated Diaz’s ideal partner must also be outdoorsy, financially self-sustaining, and a dog enthusiast. For the moment, her daughter didn’t divulge her checklist of ideal qualities, but the duo isn’t halting on the double dates in the near future.
