Houston Store Front Opportunities for Small Business Owners in Montrose

Man Tempted to Leave His Spouse to Satisfy His Baby Mama So He Can See His Son

Man and Woman Sitting Back To Back Having A FightCottonbro. Dear SSS, you hear plenty of stories about men who don't step up and do as they should when it comes to fathering and parenting a child. I admit I know a few myself. I finally had a little boy at the age of 32 and I admit it wasn't intended, but life happened and I took responsibility. I did not have my father around growing up and was committed to being a better father than he was. I wanted to definitely be present. The woman who mothered my child was very sweet when we first met and during the beginning of the pregnancy. We seemed to be on the same page that it wasn't an obligation for us to commit to a relationship because of the child, but we both swore to co-parent equally. A mature arrangement I thought at the time as did my family. My mama who yearned to be a grandmother called me her superhero. However, every superhero story has a villain. While most single women and mothers carry the burden of deadbeat fathers, no good exes, and down bad spouses, the male species is not necessarily the enemy here. From the planet of misery and unresolved emotions comes THE BABY MAMA. It seems to be a new trend for women to use their children as tools to get revenge or attention from the child's father. My baby mama constantly interferes when it comes to my son. She makes last-minute plans for him whenever my mom or I reach out to spend time with him. She insists on taking him to a barber of her choice when I myself am a licensed barber and have expressed the significance of that bond I wanted with my son. My mother who helps to organize our YMCA asked to sign my son up for the little league sports teams and was told by his mother that she did not want him playing rough sports. However, she then signed him up on a team in her neighborhood and fails to keep us updated on game days. I am a father who yearns to see his child and be a part of their life and she is stealing a major part of what now makes me a man. She is taking a piece of life that he can't get back, and my joy of watching my child grow up. When we do have the joy of seeing him, he is so excited and begs to stay only to be denied by her. I am dating a woman now for almost two years and she finds every excuse to disrespect her and keep my son away. She has been dating whoever she pleases and brings the men around my son constantly. I do not speak on it at all. My girlfriend hasn't moved in with me because we fear that it will only anger her worse. I admit that a part of me believes the only way I will be able to fully engage with my child is to leave my girl and present the desired relationship with his mother. I feel like she is subjecting her misery unto my child and I am stuck in between a rock and a hard place. She is constantly threatening me with child support despite the fact I financially provide for my son. Should I give in and give her the family she desires or should I just deal with the drama until my child is old enough to make his own decisions? -Paul.