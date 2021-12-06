Houston, TX

Houston Store Front Opportunities for Small Business Owners in Montrose

"Houston's ability to foster continued expansion in future-growth industries responsible for generating high-quality, well-paid jobs across all business sectors has placed it in the top tier among U.S. cities," Colliers International says. "With its numerous business advantages, Houston is well positioned to successfully compete in today's global marketplace."

Houston is reigning in the corporate relocation and expansion world. Not to mention it's second in market ranking nationwide. That is why this is a perfect time and opportunity for small and new business owners to take advantage of the opportunities the city is offering. Jessica, the owner, and organizer of Montrose Curb Market is well aware of the hardships and obstacles business owners face at start-up. The overhead cost of a brick and motor business, trying to reach your customers, and a plethora of other obstacles have played major roles in the burdens and downfalls of many entrepreneurs.

After witnessing this happen, Jessica sat out with one mission. Providing Houston entrepreneurs with an opportunity and head start in the marketing industry. Where a once bustling and thriving shopping g strip once set 1001 Westheimer now sits a large parking area awaiting the success of your hopes and dreams.

"We were all so sad when they tore the building down, it really took from the area. We are excited to support the new marketplace and just have somewhere we can go and have a good outing. "
-Customer and Montrose area resident.

Curb coalition is offering g Houston business owners and starters an opportunity to have their cars storefront right in the center of one of the most bustling areas in our city. Crafters, fashion designers, hairstylists, farmers, and cooks. The need for your talent, your expertise is growing and as major corporations move into our city, now is the time to become a part of the growing economy. This is a ten-hour day, seven days a week once in lifetime opportunity to get your dreams off the ground. Rather you only have a table, a tent, a container. Or food truck to begin, the growth is limitless.

Why not give your hopes a try. You're sitting on the couch anyhow. Visit https://www.curbcoalition.com/ for more information and to join the come-up or contact Jessica on Instagram at Curb Coalition.

"This latest ranking is more evidence of Houston's strength as a destination for corporate relocation and investment," Bob Harvey, president and CEO of the Greater Houston Partnership, said in a March 3 statement. "Our low cost of doing business, access to quality talent, and pro-growth mentality continue to make Houston an attractive place for companies across the country and around the world looking for expansion and relocation opportunities. Our strong, diverse economy is a big part of what makes Houston a great global city."

Soul Screwed Series

Houston, TX
