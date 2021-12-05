Student Draws Gun on Classmate at MacArthur High School

A student at MacArthur High School was detained after drawing a readied gun on another student Thursday, as stated by Aldine ISD.
District leaders reported to KHOU 11 that two students got into a verbal altercation in the gymnasium locker room when one of them drew out a charged firearm. The student didn’t discharge the firearm, instead abandoned the school and was successfully apprehended without conflict.
During the midst of what was occurring, MacArthur was set on "secure status" and supplementary officers were assigned to the school campus.
As part of a statement on the incident, Aldine ISD wrote, “Please know that Aldine ISD takes these situations very seriously, as the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against the student according to the district’s student code of conduct. In addition, the Aldine ISD Police Department is conducting an investigation. The student could also face criminal charges.”
This makes the third gun-related occurrence in just this week alone in the Houston region.
This past Tuesday, Katy ISD administrators reported that a student carried a gun to the campus. Another student saw it and informed staff members. The student who purportedly took the firearm to school was discharged from school and the piece was appropriated. Fortunately, no one was reported to have been injured.
Furthermore, on Wednesday, a student was mugged at gunpoint on the school property of Sam Rayburn High School, as stated by the school’s administrator. In a report communicated to parents, the administrator states the armed student demanded the student release his cell phone and required his password. The student declined and the suspect discharged a bullet into the air. The victim wasn’t injured and succeeded to escape for aid.
