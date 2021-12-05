Houston Fifth Ward Breaking News: Body found on Wipprecht St. and Collingsworth Dr.

We are on the scene this morning at what seems to be another tragic morning right before the holidays. Bringing it to you first, in the Fifthward Houston area we are watching as investigators question bystanders and Medical Personnel cover the deceased. Police activity was reported this morning near Fleming Middle school on Collingsworth dr. Around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, bystanders stood by as police and city officials investigated a scene across the street in a small set of apartments from the middle school.
No information has been released on the victim's identity. Witnesses describe him as being an older age black male. It is alleged that the victim was shot between 10-15 times. Police have not released any information on the cause of death or if there are any suspects; however; it was reported by spectators that a group of men was seen running down Collingsworth Dr. afterward.
Witnesses describe hearing a round of gunshots ring out and describe a male body being found in the parking area of the apartment property.
This is still an active scene.
If you have any information please contact Harris County Police or call 222-TIPS to remain anonymous.
This area, in the middle of a school zone, has seen an uprise in crime in this recent year. Amongst the uprise in illegal firearms possession, the area is plagued with drug houses and crime. Cit officials are working tremendously to combat the crime rate in the area by implementing extra patrol in the area and setting up police activity cameras.
