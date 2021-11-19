Missing Loved Ones During the Holiday Season

Undergoing the heartache and agony of missing a friend or family member, particularly throughout the holidays, is nothing unusual. It’s something so many individuals are unfortunately enduring this year. Pretending to be okay and slapping a smile on your face is easier than answering " How are you holding up?" questions all day. While it’s astonishingly intriguing to imagine your sorrow and the celebrations utterly don’t exist, momentarily withdrawing from the pain only lengthens the effects, and in some cases, makes it more detrimental. Time won’t relieve the anxiety you hold after losing a loved one, but enduring the festivals will get more manageable if you allow yourself to treat your tribulation now instead of later.
Acknowledge what is and isn't in your control and accept what you can manage. You don’t have to chaperon every holiday celebration. While the holidays can be depressing without a certain individual, they can too be harsh if you put guilt on yourself. It’s simple to look back and bemoan specific choices or regret that you’d shared something special or kind-hearted before their departure. It’s essential to be gentle to yourself because no one is flawless, so don’t waste the season beating yourself for what you assume you did wrong. Instead, cherish the genuine recollections and be grateful they exist.
“Setting boundaries with family and breaking traditions can be one of the hardest things to do,” she said. “Be honest about your need to do something different this year. [Share] that it is not a good time to come and visit right now.”
Let us keep in mind the missing individuals as we get through these holidays:
- 65-year-old Wayne Clay was last seen in Houston, Texas near the 900 block of Little York Rd. on October 26, 2021
- 15-year-old Jada Simelton was last seen near her home in southeast Houston on October 23, 2021.
- Jason Winoker was last seen on 8/17/2021 in the area of 1300 Block of Executive Center Dr, Tallahassee FL.
- 32-year-old Lopaz Richardson was last seen in Rosenberg, Texas on July 5, 2021.
- 39-year-old Emmanuel Ramos-Perez was last seen in Houston, Texas on April 13th, 2021.
- 32-year-old Eodis Harris III was last seen in Aspermont, Texas on June 16th, 2021.
- 58-year-old Terry Hobbs was last seen in Kinard, Florida on April 14th, 2019.
- 53-year-old Christopher Flores was last seen in Houston, Texas on August 23rd, 2021
- 76-year-old Maria Martinez Masso was last seen in Jacksonville, Florida on August 24th, 2021.
Let us all keep these individuals, their families and loved ones, and the organizations working to find them in our prayers this holiday! If you have any information that could help law enforcement please contact your local authorities.
