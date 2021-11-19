Houston, TX

Missing Loved Ones During the Holiday Season

Soul Screwed Series

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13IT8P_0d26DTPM00
Lonely Couple Standing near TreeIvan Samkov

Undergoing the heartache and agony of missing a friend or family member, particularly throughout the holidays, is nothing unusual. It’s something so many individuals are unfortunately enduring this year. Pretending to be okay and slapping a smile on your face is easier than answering " How are you holding up?" questions all day. While it’s astonishingly intriguing to imagine your sorrow and the celebrations utterly don’t exist, momentarily withdrawing from the pain only lengthens the effects, and in some cases, makes it more detrimental. Time won’t relieve the anxiety you hold after losing a loved one, but enduring the festivals will get more manageable if you allow yourself to treat your tribulation now instead of later.

Acknowledge what is and isn't in your control and accept what you can manage. You don’t have to chaperon every holiday celebration. While the holidays can be depressing without a certain individual, they can too be harsh if you put guilt on yourself. It’s simple to look back and bemoan specific choices or regret that you’d shared something special or kind-hearted before their departure. It’s essential to be gentle to yourself because no one is flawless, so don’t waste the season beating yourself for what you assume you did wrong. Instead, cherish the genuine recollections and be grateful they exist.

“Setting boundaries with family and breaking traditions can be one of the hardest things to do,” she said. “Be honest about your need to do something different this year. [Share] that it is not a good time to come and visit right now.”

Let us keep in mind the missing individuals as we get through these holidays:

  • 65-year-old Wayne Clay was last seen in Houston, Texas near the 900 block of Little York Rd. on October 26, 2021
  • 15-year-old Jada Simelton was last seen near her home in southeast Houston on October 23, 2021. 
  • Jason Winoker was last seen on 8/17/2021 in the area of 1300 Block of Executive Center Dr, Tallahassee FL.
  • 32-year-old Lopaz Richardson was last seen in Rosenberg, Texas on July 5, 2021.
  • 39-year-old Emmanuel Ramos-Perez was last seen in Houston, Texas on April 13th, 2021.
  • 32-year-old Eodis Harris III was last seen in Aspermont, Texas on June 16th, 2021.
  • 58-year-old Terry Hobbs was last seen in Kinard, Florida on April 14th, 2019.
  • 53-year-old Christopher Flores was last seen in Houston, Texas on August 23rd, 2021
  • 76-year-old Maria Martinez Masso was last seen in Jacksonville, Florida on August 24th, 2021.

Let us all keep these individuals, their families and loved ones, and the organizations working to find them in our prayers this holiday! If you have any information that could help law enforcement please contact your local authorities.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
missing peopleholidaysgriefpolicefamily

Comments / 1

Published by

My mission is to provide my audience with a fresh view-point on everyday news and issues. I plan to say what most people dare to only think and reveal what most never researched while motivating every individual a long the way. I will also put up daily motivational pieces of poetry. My audience can feel free to write me, request topics, and submit opinions. They can also write to get my stand on personal thoughts or situations.

Houston, TX
3907 followers

More from Soul Screwed Series

Her Sister Had a Baby with The Father of Her 3 Kids. Her Mother Says Let Bygones Be Bygones

Black and White Wall Mounted TelephoneRodnae Productions. Hey SSS. I am not writing for someone to tell if I am right or wrong, but rather I just want to see other people's point of view on the matter. I, unfortunately, got into some trouble a few years back and was sentenced to state jail for fourteen months at The Lucille Plane State Jail in Texas. I had three children at the time, so my parents and father of my kids were the guardians during my sentence. It was hard to be in jail, especially during the holidays because all l could do was think about my children and miss them. My family would send me letters, pictures, and money. I would also call home occasionally with the opportunity to speak to everyone at once. One day, about seven months into my sentence, after I received a letter during a mail call, I knew my world was ruined beyond my current situation being at rock bottom. My father had written me a letter breaking the news that my sister was pregnant with her first child and it was my boyfriend who fathered the child. She claimed to be in love with him and was set on having the child. I must have cried harder than I had ever cried in my life. I rushed to a cell block payphone to call home. My mother tried to calm me down and tried to reason with me saying that I must forgive my sister. I had no understanding. My father on the other hand sided with me, and could forcibly be heard asking my sister how could she do this to me? you can only imagine that my time had just become a little harder. With my authorization, my father picked my children up and kept them for the remainder of my time. After my release, there was nothing I felt needed to be said to either party. I had used the remainder of my time to cope and accept what I was returning home to. My sister indeed had the baby, and I in return do not communicate with her or my children's father. It has been about six years since this happened and my parents have reached out and asked me to consider participating in a family gathering that involves my sister. I have declined and told them that I will visit after the festivities when they returned home or that they were welcome to join my household in our festivities. My mother is arguing that it's time to let bygones be bygones and I disagree. I am the type to never disrespect parents but it's really starting to make me mad. How would you move forward after something like this? -#2045678.

Read full story
90 comments

Am I wrong to fight my husband for the house he bought mistress?

My husband and I of ten years have officially been separated for the past two years now. We have beautiful twin daughters, one who was born with a disability at birth. A while back my husband was arrested on drug-related charges and was sentenced to time. It was during this time frame that I learned of my husband's infidelities. Or should I just say I was forced to accept because truth is told, I knew something wasn't right deep inside beforehand. I faithfully wrote letters and sent pictures and made sure he had money on his books for the commissary. On several attempts to visit with our kids in tow, I was rejected and denied visitation because he had already accepted visitation from another party. During my final attempt to make his visitation, I questioned the correctional officer about my husband's visitation records only to be told he was unable to give me this information, even though I argued that I was his wife. As I stood in the lobby area a woman I recognized all too well filed through with a group leaving. She was someone my husband and I had previously fallen out about due to cheating allegations. She paused and watched me while waiting to receive her belongings. I stood there with one daughter holding tight onto my wrist as the other sat oblivious to her surroundings in her stroller and gawked at the little boy who undeniably wore my husband's face. I felt like Mary J Blige when she sang, "How could I argue with her holding a baby with eyes like yours...gotta face reality." I grabbed my girls and left without saying a word. My husband was eventually released and sure enough, he returned to his old habits and his new family (she is said to be expecting again). My husband recently purchased a house on the other side of town for them, mind you, he has not helped me support the girls one bit. While they sit in a nice four-bedroom home, I reside in a two-bedroom low-income government building. A friend and coworker of mines recently told me during our shift that because I am still legally married to my husband I can rightfully move into the home and ask the other woman to leave, forcing my husband to follow suit or take the house to court and fight for it. Would I be wrong to go this route even though I wholeheartedly feel my kids and I deserve it? -Yasmin.

Read full story
42 comments
Houston, TX

Houston Montrose Area New Market Vendors, Music, and Food Trucks TECHNICOLOR NIGHT MARKET This Saturday

In a bustling city like Houston, you are sure to have fun. From the abundance of restaurants offering a taste of different cultures, the liveliest clubs offering good vibes, and the numerous bars serving the best drinks, you are offered destination locations.

Read full story
4 comments

Great American Smoke out Day

The American Cancer Society designed this day in 1977. They have elevated it periodically since then. The goal is to eventually get to a point where this distinctive day will no longer be required. The purpose of this holiday is considerably apparent: to encourage individuals to discontinue smoking. The hope and belief are that this will result in fewer health predicaments and fewer diagnoses of cancer and emphysema mortalities emanating from smoking and secondary smoke. Renouncing smoking is not a lenient assignment. As a smoker, this writer acknowledges how difficult it is to stop smoking. That's all right, as long as you keep striving until you eventually succeed. The health advantages and the possibility of a more sustained living are proven facts.

Read full story
1 comments

Man Tempted to Leave His Spouse to Satisfy His Baby Mama So He Can See His Son

Man and Woman Sitting Back To Back Having A FightCottonbro. Dear SSS, you hear plenty of stories about men who don't step up and do as they should when it comes to fathering and parenting a child. I admit I know a few myself. I finally had a little boy at the age of 32 and I admit it wasn't intended, but life happened and I took responsibility. I did not have my father around growing up and was committed to being a better father than he was. I wanted to definitely be present. The woman who mothered my child was very sweet when we first met and during the beginning of the pregnancy. We seemed to be on the same page that it wasn't an obligation for us to commit to a relationship because of the child, but we both swore to co-parent equally. A mature arrangement I thought at the time as did my family. My mama who yearned to be a grandmother called me her superhero. However, every superhero story has a villain. While most single women and mothers carry the burden of deadbeat fathers, no good exes, and down bad spouses, the male species is not necessarily the enemy here. From the planet of misery and unresolved emotions comes THE BABY MAMA. It seems to be a new trend for women to use their children as tools to get revenge or attention from the child's father. My baby mama constantly interferes when it comes to my son. She makes last-minute plans for him whenever my mom or I reach out to spend time with him. She insists on taking him to a barber of her choice when I myself am a licensed barber and have expressed the significance of that bond I wanted with my son. My mother who helps to organize our YMCA asked to sign my son up for the little league sports teams and was told by his mother that she did not want him playing rough sports. However, she then signed him up on a team in her neighborhood and fails to keep us updated on game days. I am a father who yearns to see his child and be a part of their life and she is stealing a major part of what now makes me a man. She is taking a piece of life that he can't get back, and my joy of watching my child grow up. When we do have the joy of seeing him, he is so excited and begs to stay only to be denied by her. I am dating a woman now for almost two years and she finds every excuse to disrespect her and keep my son away. She has been dating whoever she pleases and brings the men around my son constantly. I do not speak on it at all. My girlfriend hasn't moved in with me because we fear that it will only anger her worse. I admit that a part of me believes the only way I will be able to fully engage with my child is to leave my girl and present the desired relationship with his mother. I feel like she is subjecting her misery unto my child and I am stuck in between a rock and a hard place. She is constantly threatening me with child support despite the fact I financially provide for my son. Should I give in and give her the family she desires or should I just deal with the drama until my child is old enough to make his own decisions? -Paul.

Read full story
8 comments

Should I Participate in Holiday Gatherings with Disrespectful Relatives?

sad dog during the holidaysMaria Korneeva Getty Images|istockphotos. The holidays are approaching and my family and I are expected to visit my mom's for the gathering. It was one of my favorite times of the year growing up as a child, however, that was ages ago. I met my now-husband when I was 16 years od and we had our first child early in high school. Of course, this wasn't planned, but my aunt reacted as if I woke up and said "make me a mom." For the past 5 years, she makes a point to compare me to my cousin. "Brittany graduated at the top of her class with no babies, Brittany went on a cruise last month, because she waited to have kids, Britt couldn't make it because she wasn't feeling well, you know she's still my little baby (sideways glance at me)" I graduated the same year as my cousin, as well as my husband for the record and we pay rent in our own house while she stays rent-free at home. Every get-together my aunt and several other relatives belittle me in front of my daughter, make rude remarks towards my husband, and pretty much make me feel like the black sheep. How do I put up with my family during these upcoming holidays when all they opt to do is belittle me and criticize my mere existence? Is it wrong if I respond? I love the holiday and my family, but I don't feel like dealing with the negativity. - Kim.

Read full story
78 comments
Harris County, TX

Live Nations Liability Waiver won't get them off the hook

Travis Scott live auf dem Openair Frauenfeld 2019Frank Schwichtenberg. Lawsuits are expected to sore in the next few weeks over the 2021 Astroworld Fest disaster. However, would-be plaintiffs and victims may encounter legal obstacles over according to the information posted on the Live Nation website. Live Nation, the promoter of Travis Scott's concert event may be facing liability suits as many file grievances within the courts.

Read full story
3 comments

Will Smith Talks Unconventional Marriage with Oprah Winfrey

TechCrunch Disrupt 2019 in San Francisco, CA.Max Morse for TechCrunch. Willard Carroll Smith Jr., famously known as just Will Smith is an American actor, rapper, and film producer. He is also a father and an interesting topic when it comes to husbands. Smith guest-starred on the latest episode of Oprah Winfrey's "The Oprah Conversation". Oprah had no problem diving right in on the famous actor and his wife's Jada unique marriage. Hunkering down with Winfrey for a 90-minute discussion before the announcement of his new book, "Will." Will Smith praised his wife during the interview as he spoke on what is considered one of the most unorthodox marriages in this century.

Read full story
4 comments
Collin County, TX

Rapper Yella Beezy Facing Sexual Assault Charges After "I Guess" Release

Rapper Yella Beezy, born Markies Deandre Conway, is currently incarcerated in Texas after police arrested him arrested on weapon and sexual assault charges. The 30-year-old rapper from Dallas, Texas was taken in Friday in Collin County. TMZ reported that local law enforcement stated that Beezy awaiting a judgment behind bars after being accused and arrested on 3 separate charges. He was being retained at the Collin County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond cost for the sexual assault charge. Records show that Markies is being held on felony sexual assault, felony abandoned endangered child and a misdemeanor unlawful possession of a firearm.

Read full story

R. Kelly's Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Refuses to Return Home Amid Singer's Sentencing

R. Kelly's girlfriend Joycelyn Savage's parents are calling out for his entourage of enablers to step back so they can communicate with their daughter. Joycelyn's parents, Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage reportedly told TMZ that in spite of Kelly's incarceration and him anticipating a sentence, they have still been met with obstacles when it comes to speaking to their child. Her parents allege that the only means of communication they have been granted are messages through the singer's camp. Unfortunately, her grandfather and most recently her grandmother passed away due to cancer, tragic events the family has yet to share with Joycelyn.

Read full story
1 comments

Caitlyn Jenner let the cat out of the bag with claims that OJ Simpson allegedly threatened Nicole Brown before murder

Caitlyn Jenner, Olympian & Advocate of Transgender Rights, on Future Societies Stage during day three of Web Summit 2017 at Altice Arena inStephen McCarthy/Web Summit via Sportsfile.

Read full story
5 comments

Kanye Belittles Big Sean In Recent Interview

Anderson at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in March 2021Jonas4537. That's what's hilarious ... he doesn't even know what he talking about." Kanye notably took the opportunity to acknowledge the fact he considered both Big Sean and John Legend "sellouts]" for not supporting him when he ran for president in the 2020 election. He alleged this was his reasoning for separating himself from the music artist.

Read full story
3 comments

Paid In Full 2 May Be in Theatres Soon After the Murder of Drug Kingpin Alpo Martinez

Damon Dash has been grappling for a conclusion while composing the sequel to “Paid In Full,” his 2002 film based on Harlem drug kingpin Alpo Martinez. Breaking news of the real-life Martinez who was murdered in Harlem this past Sunday certainly cleared his writer's block. The Rock-A-Fella records co-founder reportedly told Page Six that he was ready to start filming the masterpiece.

Read full story
21 comments

Daughter Seeks Her Fathers Forgiveness After Stealing Money and Wedding Band Off Her Mother's Hand During Funeral

Man in Black jacket standing in front of graveBrett Sayles. My daughter's boyfriend removed a diamond wedding band off my dead wife's hand while in her coffin. Unaware of the engravement placed on the inside band he pawned it at a local pawn shop, I recognized it immediately and questioned the attendant about the seller. He told me that my daughter and her boyfriend pawned it the same day as my late wife's memorial. My heart broke when I saw that it was my daughter herself who signed the ring over. Not wanting to involve the police, thinking I was looking out for her, I just quietly bought the ring back and left the shop. Heartbroken I called my daughter and questioned her about the incident. She lied. The whole phone call she denied their involvement, cursed me out, and went so far as to wish me dead. I begged her to just leave the boy and come home to me. I begged her and begged her as much as a man can beg. Two months later I met with lawyers to settle the financial costs of our home and the remaining funeral cost. Unbeknownst to me, I was in debt over $20,000. My daughter had not only forged my wife's signature on credit cards and payday loans, but she also cashed the insurance check that was expected to cover my wife's expenses. As I sat in that office, I felt as if my whole life had been stripped from me again. I, a man at 42 cried in front of a group of others like a nursing newborn. That was 12 years ago now, and I haven't physically seen nor spoken to my daughter since. I went home that day and packed all of her belongings, and booked her a room at a hotel in town. I paid the booking for a week and asked the host to contact her to inform her of her living arrangement, and that she could pick her key up from the front desk. I then returned home and changed the locks. Recently, since the start of the pandemic to be exact, my daughter has tried to reach out to me through relatives on social media. They tell me she has a child now, and that she has turned her life around. Matured is the word I hear a lot. I however can not find it in my heart yet to forgive her. Am I wrong for disinheriting my child? What should I do? - Jorge.

Read full story
62 comments
Houston, TX

Get A Day Job: 3 Houston Men Attempt to steal ATM and fail Caught on Camera

Hands in Handcuffs Holding Rolls of MoneyTima Miroshnichenko. Houston police and Harris County are searching for three suspects who tried to rob an ATM machine during a technician's stop on the Southwest side of Houston. On October 20 at approximately 7:50 p.m. on the 9700 blocks of Fondren road surveillance cameras captured three men exiting a white Chevrolet Impala. While two suspects approached the open ATM machine the third suspect is seen forcing the ATM technician away from the immediate area. The suspects are seen trying to remove the cash from the drawers of the machine. After a concise attempt to acquire the cash, the suspects give up to no avail and hurriedly flee the scene.

Read full story
4 comments

The Bronx Bookstore Delivering Books To You

bronx bound booksLatanya DevaughnA proud Bronx resident Latanya DeVaughn understands that every community benefits tremendously from a bookstore. It is her life's mission to see to that even if that store is converted from a bus.

Read full story
1 comments

BMF member Bleau Davinchi known for snitchin' warns 50 Cent to put some respect on his name

Demetrius (Big Meech) and J-Bo sitting inside a car.jlcoving (talk)Rapper 50 Cent made us proud once again in the entertainment field with his new tv show “BMF” which premiered in early September. The G-Unit king is the executive producer of the Starz series which is founded on the lives of drug kingpins and brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory whose ruled on the streets of Detroit and Atlanta as the heads of the Black Mafia Family and building an empire worth over $250 million during their flight.

Read full story
San Diego, TX

TikTok Star Murders Wife and Friend After Sneaking Audio Software on Daughter's iPad

person holding black android smartphoneCottonbroHe picked up their daughter from school with the loaded gun in the car. 29 year old Ali Abulaban from San Diego, who goes by @Jinnkid on the TikTok, is indicted for the shooting and killing of his recently separated wife Ana Abulaban, 28 years old, and Rayburn Cadenas Barron, also 29 years of age. Ali has over 1 million followers on the social app.

Read full story
1 comments

Free At Last or Free For Now. NBA Young Boy Pays Over $500k Bail

NBA Young BoyWallpaper CaveNBA YoungBoy whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden has finally been released from jail after seven long months behind bars for his federal gun case. TMZ reported that the rapper's lawyers, Drew Findling and Andre Belanger, told them that NBA YB was released on bail Tuesday after paying over $500k in cash. The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, where the famed rapper was being held in custody since March, confirmed they'd handed him his exit documents, as reported y TMZ.

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy