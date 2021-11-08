Will Smith Talks Unconventional Marriage with Oprah Winfrey

TechCrunch Disrupt 2019 in San Francisco, CA. Max Morse for TechCrunch

Willard Carroll Smith Jr., famously known as just Will Smith is an American actor, rapper, and film producer. He is also a father and an interesting topic when it comes to husbands. Smith guest-starred on the latest episode of Oprah Winfrey's "The Oprah Conversation". Oprah had no problem diving right in on the famous actor and his wife's Jada unique marriage. Hunkering down with Winfrey for a 90-minute discussion before the announcement of his new book, "Will." Will Smith praised his wife during the interview as he spoke on what is considered one of the most unorthodox marriages in this century.

Those early days were spectacular. Me and Jada, to this day, if we start talking, it's four hours. It's four hours if we exchange a sentence. It's the center of why we've been able to sustain and why we're still together, not choking the life out of each other," he began. "The ability to work through issues, I've never met another person that I connect with in conversation more blissfully and productively than Jada."

Of course, they've had no shortage of issues -- with Oprah bringing up how the two separated following the 40th birthday bash he threw for Jada. On an episode of "Red Table Talk," Will said Jada called the party -- which she didn't even want -- "the most ridiculous display of my ego," causing them to reevaluate their relationship. Winfrey wanted to know how long the two were separated, wondering whether it was "months or years?"

"It's really funny, we didn't ... we never actually like, officially, separated, right?" he replied. "What happened was we realized that it was a fantasy illusion that we could make each other happy. And we agreed that she had to make herself happy and I had to make myself happy and then we were going to present ourselves back into the relationship already happy, versus demanding the other person fill our empty cup."

Winfrey was enthused with the idea, stating it should be a "requirement" for any person taking marriage into consideration. She then discussed how, in the novel, he stated their time spent from separate another "helped them both discover the power of loving in freedom."

He described what "loving in freedom" indicated, declaring that for many people, "there's a certain fluidity" when it comes to love for everybody besides your spouse. "It's friendship versus marital prison," he continued, explaining most don't award as much versatility or limitations to lovers as they do outside people.

Winfrey then asked the million-dollar question as to rather the two do who and what they want when they wanted.

"So we talk about everything. I think the difficulty that people have and difficulty in discussing it is people only think in terms of sex," he said, noting that Jada never wanted a "traditional" marriage.

Will laughed and explained that over the years as rumors circulated about the two doing this or that, they weren't actually doing anything; nevertheless, they allowed the rumors to continue with no concern.

"Will and Jada are on a spiritual journey to cleanse the poisonous, unloving parts of our hearts. And we're doing it together in this lifetime no matter what. But the goal is not a sexual goal, everybody," he added. "We are going to love each other no matter what."

Will tells Oprah that he and Jada have arrived at a period where they've both recognized that "no woman" or "no man" can make them happy.

"We both know that, there is no person that will fill your hole," he added, before laughing and realizing "that was probably not the best way to say that."

Do you agree with Smith's take on marriage or is it too much for you?