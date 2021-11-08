Caitlyn Jenner let the cat out of the bag with claims that OJ Simpson allegedly threatened Nicole Brown before murder

Big Brother VIP Australia the cat was let out of the bag.
Big Brother went to O' Brother when Caitlyn Jenner let the cat out of the bag with claims that OJ Simpson had allegedly threatened Nicole Brown that he would murder her and seemingly assured her that he would indeed get away with it as well.
The retired Olympian is currently one of the guests on Australia's "Big Brother VIP", and on Monday's show, the star initiated conversation concerning details regarding the 1994 homicide case.
"Actually we were there... and it was an extraordinarily difficult time," she told enraptured fellow housemates, after being asked about the trial. "Nicole was Kris's best friend, had been for a long time. I was at Nicole's house two days before the murder. Certainly, he did it and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, 'I'll kill you and get away with it because I'm O.J. Simpson.Then, Nicole, you know, relayed that onto Kris at one point and unfortunately, she was right.",'" claims Jenner.
The legendary and historically emotional trial ended by finding Simpson was not guilty of stabbing his wife and her companion Ron Goldman to death. However, OJ was tried and found guilty in civil court.
On his victorious criminal defense crew was the departed Robert Kardashian, primary husband of Caitlyn's ex Kris Jenner, and father to her four eldest children.
"We were at the courthouse, we were watching what was going on in the other room," Jenner recalled on Monday. "And even after the not guilty verdict, the first thing, Kris turns around to me and goes, 'We should've listened to Nicole, she was right, right from the beginning. It was really, really, really, really, really sad."
If what Caitlyn has revealed is true, OJ Simpson should give thanks for the laws against double jeopardy.
