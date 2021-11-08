Rapper Yella Beezy Facing Sexual Assault Charges After "I Guess" Release

Yella Beezy All Urban Central

Rapper Yella Beezy, born Markies Deandre Conway, is currently incarcerated in Texas after police arrested him arrested on weapon and sexual assault charges.

The 30-year-old rapper from Dallas, Texas was taken in Friday in Collin County. TMZ reported that local law enforcement stated that Beezy awaiting a judgment behind bars after being accused and arrested on 3 separate charges. He was being retained at the Collin County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond cost for the sexual assault charge. Records show that Markies is being held on felony sexual assault, felony abandoned endangered child and a misdemeanor unlawful possession of a firearm.

Yella Beezy is best known for the singles "That's On Me", "Bacc at It Again", "Up One", and "Goin Through Some Thangs". Mr. Conway is no newbie to trouble with the law. This arrest records his third bust in the state of Texas just this year.

YB was captured back in August on separate weapon and gun charges, and as alleged by the local authorities and the police, it was also alleged he was in the ownership of over 40 grams of a controlled substance including a rifle and over three handguns. Yella Beezy claims his February arrest on weapons charge was him simply being framed.

Just three days ago the rapper tweeted out for his fans to stay tuned for his new single release "I Guess". The rapper was arrested the day before proclaiming he has contracted with Asylum Records.

Additional aspects about the accusations against Beezy have not been directly made public.