Get A Day Job: 3 Houston Men Attempt to steal ATM and fail Caught on Camera

Hands in Handcuffs Holding Rolls of Money

Houston police and Harris County are searching for three suspects who tried to rob an ATM machine during a technician's stop on the Southwest side of Houston. On October 20 at approximately 7:50 p.m. on the 9700 blocks of Fondren road surveillance cameras captured three men exiting a white Chevrolet Impala. While two suspects approached the open ATM machine the third suspect is seen forcing the ATM technician away from the immediate area. The suspects are seen trying to remove the cash from the drawers of the machine. After a concise attempt to acquire the cash, the suspects give up to no avail and hurriedly flee the scene.

Police described the suspects seen on the video footage as listed below:

  • Alleged Suspect 1 - African American Male approximately 6'1 slim to medium build captured wearing black hoodie pullover sweater with white lettering across front black track pants, shoes, ski goggles, and blue latex gloves
  • Alleged Suspect 2- African American Male approximately 6'2 slim build black jacket gray gator- style face mask ski goggles blue and white gloves black Nike pants and tan-colored shoes
  • Alleged Suspect 3- African American Male approximately 5'8 slim build gray hoodie black Adidas track pants black shoes white latex gloves and ski goggles

The descriptions are vague considering this description can fit 90% of Houston's African American community. If you have any information related to this investigation you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly to aid in the arrest of any suspects. To remain anonymous and be considered for the $5000 cash payment you must contact Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS.

My mission is to provide my audience with a fresh view-point on everyday news and issues. I plan to say what most people dare to only think and reveal what most never researched while motivating every individual a long the way. I will also put up daily motivational pieces of poetry. My audience can feel free to write me, request topics, and submit opinions. They can also write to get my stand on personal thoughts or situations.

Will Smith Talks Unconventional Marriage with Oprah Winfrey

TechCrunch Disrupt 2019 in San Francisco, CA.Max Morse for TechCrunch. Willard Carroll Smith Jr., famously known as just Will Smith is an American actor, rapper, and film producer. He is also a father and an interesting topic when it comes to husbands. Smith guest-starred on the latest episode of Oprah Winfrey's "The Oprah Conversation". Oprah had no problem diving right in on the famous actor and his wife's Jada unique marriage. Hunkering down with Winfrey for a 90-minute discussion before the announcement of his new book, "Will." Will Smith praised his wife during the interview as he spoke on what is considered one of the most unorthodox marriages in this century.

Collin County, TX

Rapper Yella Beezy Facing Sexual Assault Charges After "I Guess" Release

Rapper Yella Beezy, born Markies Deandre Conway, is currently incarcerated in Texas after police arrested him arrested on weapon and sexual assault charges. The 30-year-old rapper from Dallas, Texas was taken in Friday in Collin County. TMZ reported that local law enforcement stated that Beezy awaiting a judgment behind bars after being accused and arrested on 3 separate charges. He was being retained at the Collin County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond cost for the sexual assault charge. Records show that Markies is being held on felony sexual assault, felony abandoned endangered child and a misdemeanor unlawful possession of a firearm.

R. Kelly's Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Refuses to Return Home Amid Singer's Sentencing

R. Kelly's girlfriend Joycelyn Savage's parents are calling out for his entourage of enablers to step back so they can communicate with their daughter. Joycelyn's parents, Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage reportedly told TMZ that in spite of Kelly's incarceration and him anticipating a sentence, they have still been met with obstacles when it comes to speaking to their child. Her parents allege that the only means of communication they have been granted are messages through the singer's camp. Unfortunately, her grandfather and most recently her grandmother passed away due to cancer, tragic events the family has yet to share with Joycelyn.

Kanye Declares " I deserve to die for signing Big Sean"

Anderson at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in March 2021Jonas4537. That's what's hilarious ... he doesn't even know what he talking about." Known for his outspoken interviews, Kanye West had some chosen opinions and now Big Sean has a response. While starring on Thursday's episode of Revolt TV's "Drinks Champs," Kanye tore into the rapper Big Sean, announcing that he regretted signing the performer to his GOOD Music record label. The music artist told the audience that it was "the worst thing he'd ever done."

Caitlyn Jenner let the cat out of the bag with claims that OJ Simpson allegedly threatened Nicole Brown before murder

Caitlyn Jenner, Olympian & Advocate of Transgender Rights

Paid In Full 2 May Be in Theatres Soon After the Murder of Drug Kingpin Alpo Martinez

Damon Dash has been grappling for a conclusion while composing the sequel to “Paid In Full,” his 2002 film based on Harlem drug kingpin Alpo Martinez. Breaking news of the real-life Martinez who was murdered in Harlem this past Sunday certainly cleared his writer's block. The Rock-A-Fella records co-founder reportedly told Page Six that he was ready to start filming the masterpiece.

Daughter Seeks Her Fathers Forgiveness After Stealing Money and Wedding Band Off Her Mother's Hand During Funeral

Man in Black jacket standing in front of graveBrett Sayles. My daughter's boyfriend removed a diamond wedding band off my dead wife's hand while in her coffin. Unaware of the engravement placed on the inside band he pawned it at a local pawn shop, I recognized it immediately and questioned the attendant about the seller. He told me that my daughter and her boyfriend pawned it the same day as my late wife's memorial. My heart broke when I saw that it was my daughter herself who signed the ring over. Not wanting to involve the police, thinking I was looking out for her, I just quietly bought the ring back and left the shop. Heartbroken I called my daughter and questioned her about the incident. She lied. The whole phone call she denied their involvement, cursed me out, and went so far as to wish me dead. I begged her to just leave the boy and come home to me. I begged her and begged her as much as a man can beg. Two months later I met with lawyers to settle the financial costs of our home and the remaining funeral cost. Unbeknownst to me, I was in debt over $20,000. My daughter had not only forged my wife's signature on credit cards and payday loans, but she also cashed the insurance check that was expected to cover my wife's expenses. As I sat in that office, I felt as if my whole life had been stripped from me again. I, a man at 42 cried in front of a group of others like a nursing newborn. That was 12 years ago now, and I haven't physically seen nor spoken to my daughter since. I went home that day and packed all of her belongings, and booked her a room at a hotel in town. I paid the booking for a week and asked the host to contact her to inform her of her living arrangement, and that she could pick her key up from the front desk. I then returned home and changed the locks. Recently, since the start of the pandemic to be exact, my daughter has tried to reach out to me through relatives on social media. They tell me she has a child now, and that she has turned her life around. Matured is the word I hear a lot. I however can not find it in my heart yet to forgive her. Am I wrong for disinheriting my child? What should I do? - Jorge.

The Bronx Bookstore Delivering Books To You

A proud Bronx resident Latanya DeVaughn understands that every community benefits tremendously from a bookstore. It is her life's mission to see to that even if that store is converted from a bus.

BMF member Bleau Davinchi known for snitchin' warns 50 Cent to put some respect on his name

Demetrius (Big Meech) and J-Bo sitting inside a car.jlcoving (talk)Rapper 50 Cent made us proud once again in the entertainment field with his new tv show “BMF” which premiered in early September. The G-Unit king is the executive producer of the Starz series which is founded on the lives of drug kingpins and brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory whose ruled on the streets of Detroit and Atlanta as the heads of the Black Mafia Family and building an empire worth over $250 million during their flight.

San Diego, TX

TikTok Star Murders Wife and Friend After Sneaking Audio Software on Daughter's iPad

29 year old Ali Abulaban from San Diego, who goes by @Jinnkid on the TikTok, is indicted for the shooting and killing of his recently separated wife Ana Abulaban, 28 years old, and Rayburn Cadenas Barron, also 29 years of age. Ali has over 1 million followers on the social app.

Free At Last or Free For Now. NBA Young Boy Pays Over $500k Bail

NBA YoungBoy whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden has finally been released from jail after seven long months behind bars for his federal gun case. TMZ reported that the rapper's lawyers, Drew Findling and Andre Belanger, told them that NBA YB was released on bail Tuesday after paying over $500k in cash. The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, where the famed rapper was being held in custody since March, confirmed they'd handed him his exit documents, as reported y TMZ.

Squid Game Creator Sets Lebron James Straight. "If you don't like my ending, make your own!"

Things are getting tenser than Micheal Jordan was sitting through Space Jam 2. "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk caught word of LeBron James talking negatively about the show's closing loud and shot back by belittling the NBA star's failed 'Space Jam' movie! James was profoundly analytical of the Netflix series' final scene as he discussed this with Anthony Davis and interviewers following a preseason game earlier this month.

Gastonia, NC

Popeyes Serving Moldy Chicken Sandwiches and Nasty Attitudes

A Popeyes located in Gastonia, NC on Franklin Blvd. is facing lawsuits after serving customers a moldy chicken sandwich. Hungry and on a road trip, the women stopped for a late-night bite. During the drive-thru visit what started off as a jokingly exchange between an employee and the customer, turned profane when the employee, a male, called the female out of her name. In the videos posted on TikTok, you can see other employees laughing and egging the altercation on as the manager on duty laughs and closes the window. While leaving the restaurant, you can see the same employee whom the customers were arguing with in the drive-thru running through the parking lot to a vehicle where he conversed with two other males. Popeyes employee stated that the two gentlemen in the video were not employees of the establishment and that the video and incident are being further investigated and the company will take the necessary steps ahead.

My neighbor leaves her 11-year-old son and toddler home alone for hours at a time. Should I call CPS?

My neighbor leaves her 11-year-old son, 9-year-old daughter, and toddler home alone for hours at a time. Should I call CPS? I often see her leaving the apartment alone and I can hear the children running around the house while she is gone. They are not of age to be home alone and I would hate for something terrible to happen to them. She is sometimes away for more than five hours. I am concerned about the safety of the children. -Bertha.

She bought a new car by calling 222-TIPS and reporting her boyfriend because he cheated and knocked up the other girl.

Last year sometime, I was sitting at the house off work just relaxing. I'm scrolling through Instagram liking posts and photos when I come across a picture of a baby ultrasound. People are "Omg'n" and "congratulating" the mom to be and I'm trying to figure out who it is and what I missed. Evidently a lot. the picture seemingly showed up on my feed because the woman tagged my boyfriend in the post. Confused and now highly invested in this ultrasound I admit I went snooping into the chick's profile. The fact that she had my profile blocked let me know she knew who I was or my boyfriend tried to be smart. After logging in through my sister's account I saw that the female was an employee at the Walmart not too far from our house. I was able to see she was about four months pregnant and from the timeline of pictures, my boyfriend had been her boyfriend concurrently with her conception. An oops baby if you ask me, but nonetheless a baby he fathered. Now I was hurt and pissed when I initially did what I did. I screenshotted the photos and logged off my sister's account. I called the police, or rather the tip line, and told them that my boyfriend, who was a felon, wanted on two separate warrants, and jumped bond from Dallas, had two firearms and illegal drugs in my apartment. Long story short when he arrived that afternoon so did they. He was arrested. I was anonymously rewarded not long afterward. Being that he was home at the time of arrest his phone was left behind. Unaware that she was now a pregnant single mistress, the girl from Walmart consistently called and texted the phone. I left her in her frustrations with no response and I mailed the pictures of the ultrasound to him with no return or sender information on it. I used the money I was rewarded and put it towards a cash car. My homegirl is now constantly down my back about karma and how she refuses to ride in the vehicle. I don't believe I have anything to worry about because I was wronged first. When I start to feel bad I remember that neither of them cared for my feelings or life. She however argues that I went too far in my revenge only because the girl was pregnant. Do you agree? - Apt1412.

Am I wrong for going through my boyfriend's phone even though it proved his infidelities?

My boyfriend has been acting distant lately. He is always in his phone, holding it at angles where I can't see, walking out of rooms. He even finds reason to leave the house more often claiming he just wants to be alone. Am I wrong for going into my boyfriend’s phone and then finding messages that proved to be him cheating? Should I tell him that I know or should I just break it off with him? -Es'J.

She wants to end a good friendship without hurting her friend's feelings

I have a friendship that I’m not really invested in like I once was and I don’t want to remain friends with her anymore. She reaches out and continuously tries to hang out but I just make random excuses to decline. She hasn't done anything such as betrayal, I just have grown away from her. I don't want to hurt her feelings, what should I do? -CasperGirl.

Gang Member Who Burglarized Rihanna’s Home Brought To Justice

The criminal gang member who burglarized famed songstress and fashion designer, Rihanna’s home back in 2018 has finally been convicted. 22-year-old Tyress Williams was sentenced to nine years in prison after alleging no contest to burglary charges. Williams was charged with six counts of first-degree residential burglary, gang conspiracy, and one count of attempted residential burglary.

Houston, TX

North Houston Nightclub TRUTH on Jensen Dr. Suspected of Illegal Activity Amid Harris County Shutdowns

More than a week following a shootout that left an individual dead and at least 50 bullet casings scattered across half of a west Houston block, a nearby after-hours club, where detectives believe tensions began that led to the shooting, has effectively shut down operations. After multiple disturbances reported by residents in the area, the Harris County District Attorney's Office was granted a temporary restraining order against the operators of Chemistry Lounge.

