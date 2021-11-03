Get A Day Job: 3 Houston Men Attempt to steal ATM and fail Caught on Camera

Houston police and Harris County are searching for three suspects who tried to rob an ATM machine during a technician's stop on the Southwest side of Houston. On October 20 at approximately 7:50 p.m. on the 9700 blocks of Fondren road surveillance cameras captured three men exiting a white Chevrolet Impala. While two suspects approached the open ATM machine the third suspect is seen forcing the ATM technician away from the immediate area. The suspects are seen trying to remove the cash from the drawers of the machine. After a concise attempt to acquire the cash, the suspects give up to no avail and hurriedly flee the scene.
Police described the suspects seen on the video footage as listed below:
- Alleged Suspect 1 - African American Male approximately 6'1 slim to medium build captured wearing black hoodie pullover sweater with white lettering across front black track pants, shoes, ski goggles, and blue latex gloves
- Alleged Suspect 2- African American Male approximately 6'2 slim build black jacket gray gator- style face mask ski goggles blue and white gloves black Nike pants and tan-colored shoes
- Alleged Suspect 3- African American Male approximately 5'8 slim build gray hoodie black Adidas track pants black shoes white latex gloves and ski goggles
The descriptions are vague considering this description can fit 90% of Houston's African American community. If you have any information related to this investigation you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly to aid in the arrest of any suspects. To remain anonymous and be considered for the $5000 cash payment you must contact Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS.
