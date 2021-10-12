She bought a new car by calling 222-TIPS and reporting her boyfriend because he cheated and knocked up the other girl.

Vehicle Blue Emergency Light Turned on pixaby

Last year sometime, I was sitting at the house off work just relaxing. I'm scrolling through Instagram liking posts and photos when I come across a picture of a baby ultrasound. People are "Omg'n" and "congratulating" the mom to be and I'm trying to figure out who it is and what I missed. Evidently a lot. the picture seemingly showed up on my feed because the woman tagged my boyfriend in the post. Confused and now highly invested in this ultrasound I admit I went snooping into the chick's profile. The fact that she had my profile blocked let me know she knew who I was or my boyfriend tried to be smart. After logging in through my sister's account I saw that the female was an employee at the Walmart not too far from our house. I was able to see she was about four months pregnant and from the timeline of pictures, my boyfriend had been her boyfriend concurrently with her conception. An oops baby if you ask me, but nonetheless a baby he fathered. Now I was hurt and pissed when I initially did what I did. I screenshotted the photos and logged off my sister's account. I called the police, or rather the tip line, and told them that my boyfriend, who was a felon, wanted on two separate warrants, and jumped bond from Dallas, had two firearms and illegal drugs in my apartment. Long story short when he arrived that afternoon so did they. He was arrested. I was anonymously rewarded not long afterward. Being that he was home at the time of arrest his phone was left behind. Unaware that she was now a pregnant single mistress, the girl from Walmart consistently called and texted the phone. I left her in her frustrations with no response and I mailed the pictures of the ultrasound to him with no return or sender information on it. I used the money I was rewarded and put it towards a cash car. My homegirl is now constantly down my back about karma and how she refuses to ride in the vehicle. I don't believe I have anything to worry about because I was wronged first. When I start to feel bad I remember that neither of them cared for my feelings or life. She however argues that I went too far in my revenge only because the girl was pregnant. Do you agree? - Apt1412

Hey Apt1412,

Whew, girl. How are you doing? What's done is done. You can't change that. That is the thing about acting out of emotions. I don't think it is a matter of me choosing rather you are wrong or right. I would ask you if you have been able to live and sleep with your decision? When you're sitting alone thinking about it, do you relish in the memory or do you regret your actions? Have you confronted the situation and spoken to him and explained your feelings and hurt? Two wrongs never make a right. It may make you feel better, but sometimes that's just a temporary bandaid. I think you have to accept what you did and move on. Good luck. -SSS

Was she wrong? Did she overreact? How should I have responded? Would you ride in the car?

