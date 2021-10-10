Am I wrong for going through my boyfriend's phone even though it proved his infidelities?

woman using mobile phone mikoto.raw

My boyfriend has been acting distant lately. He is always in his phone, holding it at angles where I can't see, walking out of rooms. He even finds reason to leave the house more often claiming he just wants to be alone. Am I wrong for going into my boyfriend’s phone and then finding messages that proved to be him cheating? Should I tell him that I know or should I just break it off with him? -Es'J

Hey Es'J

Just break it off. You still feel that being honest with each other is important, tell him. Save it for true love. Letting him know how and why, the next poor, deceived person won’t be able to find out what’s going on in their own life. He’ll be hiding his phone! It has happened and you know now the truth so the phone question is pointless. I’d break it off and focus on yourself for a while and then find a man that doesn’t make you feel insecure. It doesn't matter how you learned he cheated but only that he did. He was never going to tell you. That's all you need to know. Why? Your relationship will never recover from this if you hold it in. If you continue to accept a cheater in your life, you are ultimately disrespecting yourself. When you "get into a relationship" it's always best to assert some rules up-front. This way no one can argue with you about what constitutes a deal-breaker down the line. Most people assume their partners to be loyal. Make sure that if unfaithfulness is a deal-breaker for you, you let this be known from the start. Your spouse should echo this as well. If they don't, red flag. -SSS

Do you have a question or story you want to share? Comment/Share below or if you wish to remain anonymous, email us soulscrewedseries.92@gmail.com!

Is there a topic you want to be highlighted or think should go virtual? Email us soulscrewedseries.92@gmail.com!

Comments, advice, and request are always welcome!

