Why you should stop washing your raw chicken before cooking

Washing raw chicken before cooking can boost your jeopardy of food poisoning from campylobacter bacteria. Splattering water from washing chicken under a tap can disperse the bacteria onto hands, work surfaces, clothing, and cooking appliances. Water droplets can travel more than 50cm in every direction. Only a few campylobacter cells are needed to prompt food poisoning.
Campylobacter is a prevalent cause of food poisoning. Most cases of campylobacter infection come from poultry. Campylobacter poisoning can cause tummy pain, severe diarrhea, and sometimes vomiting for between 2 and 5 days. Other symptoms that have been reported are but are not limited to, irritable bowel syndrome, reactive arthritis, and Guillain-Barré syndrome.
How to prevent campylobacter poisoning
1. Cover and chill raw chicken
Cover raw chicken and store it at the bottom of the fridge so juices cannot drip onto other foods and contaminate them.
2. Do not wash raw chicken
Cooking will kill any bacteria present, including campylobacter. Washing chicken can spread germs by splashing.
3. Wash used utensils
Thoroughly wash and clean all utensils, chopping boards, and surfaces used to prepare raw chicken. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water after handling raw chicken. This helps stop the spread of campylobacter.
4. Cook chicken thoroughly
Make sure chicken is steaming hot all the way through before serving. Cut into the thickest part of the meat to check it's steaming hot with no pink meat and the juices run clear
