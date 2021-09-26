Q&A: Can someone advise me on how to heal my dog's skin? I can't afford the vet cost.

A fellow neighbor has reached out for advice on her beloved pet.
Hey fellow neighbors, I'm sharing this post because I'm concerned for my dog. unfortunately, I don't have the funds to take her to the Vet. I need to know if there is anything I can do at home to ease her conference. Until I can come up with some money to take her to the vet or any donations would be very grateful for Our Dog. She's about 2 years old, she's never had any conditions. this is the first time we have seen this condition. we believe that it's a yeasty or bacteria. but we're not 100% sure. I have given her a bath to see if it will get any better. I was think maybe it was something she rubs against that might have causes this to happen to her. But it's just got worst. PLEASE!!! PLEASE!!! Neighbors can you please help me out and give me any type of advice or any type of Hangout to help me take her to the vet. It looks like there is blood coming out from her skin.. •She is A Bull Terrier •Age About 2 years •Not neutered!! Was wanting to get her healthy before getting her neutered. - A.L.
Residents have offered tips:
Looks like urticaria which is hives. Caused by allergies. Could be to something in the environment, fleas or the food she is being fed. Is your pet current on flea prevention? -R. Barnes
Hi! I got this number from the feed store a few years back. This gentleman is a mobile vet "Mr. Mendoza" 832.807.7013, maybe he can help you if its still a working #. A few years back he was a big help with an issue we had with our dog by sending a picture text. He recommended a few items we were able to purchase from the feed store & our dog healed up well. I was so grateful for Mr. Mendoza! -I. Awhile
Do you have any advice that could help Angela care for and heal her beloved pet?
