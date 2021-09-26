Q&A: Can someone advise me on how to heal my dog's skin? I can't afford the vet cost.

Caring Houstonian searching for dog lovers "I will get them fixed, shots, and microchipped."

Ok first and foremost I’m here to say I LOVE dogs more than humans, so with that said I have a story to tell so if u have a little time please please read until the end. I usually throw my leftovers in my front yard ( bowl / plate or course) so a couple of days ago I was doing just that & out of nowhere this precious fur baby comes alone no tags homemade collar & a yellow nylon rope tired to the collar looked as tho she broke loose , first thing I noticed was that she seemed underweight for just having a litter and I could tell because her tatas where very low, she went crazy for the food I gave her chicken breast & then I made her two eggs, then just like that she was gone I saw her trotting down my street just didn’t see her where she turned in. So today I leave about two hours early to go to work so as I’m driving another street I see her and a lady walking so naturally I put it in reverse ( my apologies for blocking the street) I asked the lady if that was her dog and she said yes so my next question was do u want her fixed & she said yes but I don’t have the money my response was no problem I can take care of that , she then asked where I was going I responded with work & then asked if she wanted ride home ( nothing mysterious about GOD , it was intended for me to leave early ❤️it!) so I found out she lives on my street a few houses away , she asked me if I would take the mama and her puppies 3 left she mentioned that there was 9 in total that she had already given 6 away ( breaks my heart 💔 ) so I’m here to plead with y’all doggie people like myself. And before I get bullied, bad or nasty comments, I AM VERY WELL AWARE OF THE SHELTERs and how inundated there are with fur babies, but this lady can hardly take care of herself left alone her doggies, and trust me if I hadn’t sold my home I would take ALL of them myself, however, I’m relocating out of town and moving in with family for a little while so that’s not an option for me. I want a small rehoming fee of $ 25.00 for the lady to help her I’m certain she would appreciate it immensely. She stated that she had several health issues herself & also something wrong with her husband. So please 🙏🏽please 🙏🏽my doggie friends and family not only will y’all be helping out that poor fur baby y’all will also be helping out an elderly neighbor in need. Until then I will lay down tonight and pray 🙏🏽 that GOD will lead the right people for this family. I will try and get photos of puppies tomorrow as I told her I would try to help her find a home for them. Oh btw for anyone that takes the puppies I will get them fixed shots, microchipped. TIA & have a Blessed Monday Everyone reading my pleading.