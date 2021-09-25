Residents at Pinetrails on Kemrock Dr. are asking the city for help. Vicious loose dogs attack 7-year-old

Residents are warning neighbors of loose and vicious dogs in the area after a recent attack involving a child.
Dog Attacks in Pine Trails! This evening abt 6 pm a little boy about 7 was standing beside his bike & all of a sudden a pitbull & a large dog with fuzzy white hair charged out the front door & started attacking his legs & I screamed to the top of my lungs & told the little girl that lived in the house "GO GET UR MOTHER!" The mother & son got the dogs inside & all of a sudden they charged out again to bite him again!! If I hadn't been there they woulda tore his face up!!! And I'm pretty sure these dogs haven't had a rabies vaccine. I told the little boy to go home & tell his mother but nothing became of that.SMH! SO I CALLED THE POLICE & I DON'T KNOW IF THEY EVEN CAME OUT! I'm gonna call them back to see if they came out. The dogs need to be picked up, tested for rabies & then euthanized!! This happened in Pinetrails on Kemrock Dr close to the end of the street!!! - R.B.
Many neighbors are reaching out and expressing concern:
I pray the little boy is okay Lord protect him from having rabies shame on the owners of the Bulldog that attacked the little boy they should be more responsible for there dog in the backyard making sure he doesn't go out of the yard having their dogs up-to-date on shots if you're going to be a dog owner you should be more responsible and I believe the dog should be put away for biting the little boy - G.D.
According to BARC:
AGGRESSIVE DOG (Houston Code 6-151 Definitions) means a dog that meets one of the following conditions:
Bites, assaults, or otherwise attacks a person without provocation on the property of the owner and causes serious bodily injury to the person, provided that the person is on the property of the owner with the owner's consent or invitation; Has displayed aggressive tendencies that cause a person of normal sensibilities to fear the dog will attack that person or a domesticated animal without provocation while inside an enclosure, and such enclosure is not sufficient to ensure the safety of persons or domesticated animals on adjoining property or the public at large; or Has otherwise interfered with the freedom of movement of persons in a public right-of-way, regardless of whether the dog was on the property of its owner; or A peace officer or animal control officer has reason to believe the dog has a dangerous disposition and is likely to be harmful to humans or other domestic animals.
How to Declare a Dog as Aggressive
To make an Aggressive Dog or other complaints, please call 311 (713-837-0311)
In order for the City to declare a dog Aggressive, an original, signed, a notarized affidavit is required from the person making the complaint. Emailed, or other electronic statements are not sufficient for a declaration to be made. A statement form may be found here.
The affidavit/statement must contain a description of the event(s), with the date and time of the incident(s) that caused the person making the complaint to believe the dog in question to be Aggressive as defined above. The date and times must be specific, for example, 1-1-2016 7 pm: The brown male terrier owned by J. Citizen mix pushed through the gate and attacked my dog.
Statements or notarized affidavits may be mailed to:
BARC/Animal Enforcement
Attention: Animal Control Manager
2700 Evella
Houston, Texas, 77026
The statements may also be brought to the BARC facility during business hours at 3200 Carr St. Houston, Texas, 77026
For questions concerning filing the report, please call 311 to contact the City of Houston Animal Control Managers:
Chris Glaser at chris.glaser@houstontx.gov 832.395.9026, Sunday through Wednesday, or
Christopher Miller at christopher.miller@houstontx.gov 832.395.9023, Wednesday through Saturday.
