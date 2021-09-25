Warning Lake Forest residents Residents home surveillance catches couple trying to break into home

A resident in Houston's Lake Forest area is warning neighbors of a recent disturbance on their property.
Be alert. Please everyone should be extremely careful at night when you’re home. Check your doors, install cameras and sleep a little light, I know it’s hard to say that. These guys around here are up to something. On Saturday last week some two persons try to open our door and I have the video on my door camera. So bad that they tried keying in the wrong numbers on our door locks. Pls be careful and watch out for any suspicious movements or acts -E.I.
This is the video capture picture of those guys that tried to get into our house. The lady tried many times punching in the wrong code on the keypad but she ended up leaving. The guy suggested she should try another number.
Some residents are offering assistance and skills:
If anyone needs, I have absolutely no problem coming to teach you how to use a gun. Nothing to ve ashamed of, but you need to feel comfortable when handling it. I promise you will feel much better better protection on your side! - C.T.
Put in a second dead bolt lock a manual one for when you are home, if you need one install let me know its a double protection it will be be harder to kick in your door - M.G.
While others feel it could have been a simple mistake and the couple may have just walked up to the wrong home:
It could’ve been the wrong house too my friend literally tried to open my neighbors door he kept saying he was at my door so I finally came out and he was at the neighbors 🤦🏻♀️we have similar vehicles and he had never been to my house before 🤷🏻♀️I of course apologized to my neighbor it was kinda embarrassing 😳 G.V.
Please stay safe and report all suspicious activity immediately to your local authorities!
